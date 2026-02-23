Video: Trailer for THE LOST BOYS on Broadway

Check out the new trailer for the production.
Get a first look at a new trailer for The Lost Boys on Broadway. The Lost Boys will begin preview performances Friday, March 27 at the Palace Theatre (160 W 47th Street) with an official opening on Sunday, April 26, 2026.
The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.
The new musical The Lost Boys, based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film, story by James Jeremias & Janice Roberta Fischer, will feature direction by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Maybe Happy Ending), a book by David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” writer/EP) & Chris Hoch (A Christmas Carol), music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant (Parade) & Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp (Tina, The Tina Turner Musical), orchestrations & arrangements by Ethan Popp & The Rescues, and vocal arrangements by The Rescues.
The Lost Boys features scenic design by Tony Award winner Dane Laffrey (Maybe Happy Ending), costume design by Ryan park, lighting design by Jen Schriever (A Strange Loop) and Michael Arden, sound design by Adam Fisher (Sunset Boulevard), aerial design by Gwyneth Larsen (Breaking Surface) and Billy Mulholland (Breaking Surface), hair & wig design by David Brian Brown, fight direction by Rick Sordelet and Christian Sordelet, dramaturgy by Jenna Clark Embrey, electronic music design by Billy Jay Stein and Hiro Ida for Strange Cranium, music direction by Julie McBride, music coordination by Kimberlee Wertz, production management by Juniper Street Productions, with casting by The Telsey Office Kristian Charbonier, CSA, and Craig Burns, CSA, and General Management by Bespoke Theatricals.
The Lost Boys marks the first collaboration of James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Golden Globe, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Patrick Wilson as producers. Devin Keudell serves as Executive Producer.