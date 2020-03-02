Linda Eder, Alice Ripley, David Yazbek Ft. Lilli Cooper and More are Heading to Feinstein's/54 Below This Month

This Month, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

See this month's schedule below!

NEW MUSICAL! THE GLORIOUS DEATH OF COMRADE WHAT'S HIS NAME, MARCH 2 AT 9:30PM

Grab a shot glass and toast the end of tyranny! Feinstein's/54 Below presents a hilarious hymn to resisters everywhere, THE GLORIOUS DEATH OF COMRADE WHAT'S-HIS-NAME. This beloved award-winning musical comedy by Bridel, Bokhour, and Gray gets a celebration concert with a Broadway-star-studded cast of comedy czars, under the direction of Broadway comedy legend Don Stephenson (The Producers, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder).

Starring:

Madeleine Doherty (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sister Act)

Drew McVety (Spamalot, Billy Elliot)

Raymond Bokhour (Chicago, Once National Tour)

Christine Bokhour (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Chicago)

Jim Borstelmann (Bullets Over Broadway, The Producers)

Maia Guest (Granite Flats, The Dakota Project)

John Jellison (Come From Away, Motown The Musical)

Christopher Gurr (Cats, Kinky Boots, Tuck Everlasting, All The Way)

Andy Taylor (Sunset Boulevard, Once)

Fred Lassen (Once, South Pacific) music directs, with Marcus Rojas (Metropolitan Opera, American Symphony Orchestra) on tuba, and Paul Woodiel (The Color Purple; Caroline, or Change) on violin. Jen Bender (The Lion King, Avenue Q) serves as executive producer.

$45 - $55 cover charge. $65 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN CARDOZA, MARCH 2 AT 9:30PM

Right off his Broadway debut in the hit musical Jagged Little Pill, John Cardoza makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo concert debut with Come Out and Play - an intimate reflection on the definitive moments and relationships of his childhood that lead to this point in his life, the expectations that soared and shattered along the way, and looks to the future with ambition, humor, and a fresh sense of presence.

Through the music of Maggie Rogers, John Mayer, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Bon Iver, a new take on classic Stephen Sondheim, and more, the evening will feature guest appearances from Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill, Fun Home), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), and Gabrielle Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen), John addresses his past and acquaints himself with creative playfulness and perspective.

$30 - $40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NICOLE HENRY SINGS WHITNEY HOUSTON, MARCH 3 & 17 AT 7:00PM

After a sold-out engagement in fall 2019, Nicole Henry will return with her acclaimed theatrical concert event I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Music of Whitney Houston.

Whitney Houston was one of the greatest and most beloved singers of our time whose musical contributions will remain in the American music lexicon for generations to come. Not many singers can do justice to her recordings, however the dynamic and passionate Soul Train award-winning vocalist and actress Nicole Henry will remind you of the Greatest Love of All when she takes the stage. Ms. Henry will share her personal journeys through Whitney's most beloved hits including: "I Have Nothing," "Didn't We Almost Have It All," "I'm Your Baby Tonight," "I Will Always Love You," and other timeless classics.

Co-written with Nicole, conceived and directed by acclaimed theatre and concert director Will Nunziata (Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, Broadway's Haley Swindal, Tony Award® winner Lillias White), this captivating show will celebrate Whitney's messages of courage, truth, and love - all qualities Whitney shared in her music and life, and themes Ms. Henry also clings to in her life's quest.

Joining Ms. Henry onstage will be musical director/arranger Eugene Gwozdz, drummer Mark McLean, bassist Richie Goods, and a fabulous trio of some of NYC's best vocalists: Dani Apple, Clayton Bryant, and Marissa Rosen.

Nicole Henry has earned three TOP 10 U.S. Billboard & HMV Japan jazz albums, she's won NYC's coveted BISTRO Award in 2010, and she's headlined in 20 countries in cities including Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, and Miami Beach. Don't miss this highly anticipated Whitney salute honoring this once-in-a-generation talent, with this world-class vocalist.

Don't miss this "back by popular demand" theatrical concert event!

$50 - $60 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! STARBORN: A DISCO ODYSSEY, MARCH 3 AT 9:30PM

From the mind of Nicholas Kaminski, Starborn: A Disco Odyssey is a new disco rock musical that follows a band of misfit heroes who must save the galaxy from an evil Space Witch hell-bent on enslaving all sapient life in the universe.

Can our heroes save the galaxy? Will they ever find true love and self-acceptance? Is disco truly dead?

Starborn: A Disco Odyssey is a groundbreaking tale of friendship and discovery. It's a love letter to the 1970s, the golden age of science fiction and all things musical theatre. With a disco/rock score that will have audiences laughing, singing and getting their space strut on.

This new musical is written by Surflight Theater's Resident Musical Director, Nicholas Kaminski with musical direction by Larry Pressgrove ([title of show], Disaster!). This concert presentation is directed by Allison Sheff (Smokey Joe's Café) and produced by Dara Paige Bloomfield.

Featuring:

Brandi Chavonne Massey (Wicked)

Jared Milian (Dear Edwina)

Richard Todd Adams (Cats, The Woman in White, The Pirate Queen)

William Bailey (Grinch MSG/National Tour)

Magenta Milian (UCPAC ICON Finalist 2019)

Joanna Carpenter (Cirque Dreams, Into the Woods)

Erica Nadera

and more to be announced!

$30 - $40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARILU HENNER, MARCH 4 AT 7:00PM

A Memorable Evening with Marilu Henner

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a superhero, Marilu Henner, star of "Taxi," "Evening Shade," and Gettin' the Band Back Together, takes you on a journey through her decades long career filled with Broadway shows, movies, two hit sitcoms, and three husbands! Hilarious and heartfelt, this is an evening you won't forget!

$60 - $70 cover charge. $95 VIP seating. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALICE RIPLEY: CROSSOVERS: FROM BROADWAY TO THE RADIO, MARCH 4-5 AT 9:30PM

Tony Award® winner and songwriter Alice Ripley, the multi-talented star of Broadway's Next to Normal, Sunset Boulevard, The Who's Tommy, Side Show, and The Rocky Horror Show, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand new show! She is joined by lifelong collaborator Christopher Schelling as they lead listeners through an evening of Crossovers: From Broadway to the Radio. Get ready for an evening you won't want to miss!

$40 - $50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER, MARCH 5-6 AT 7:00PM, MARCH 7 at 8:00PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previous sold out runs, Feinstein's/54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's Living Room.

$100 - $130 cover charge. $135 - $155 VIP seating. $160 - $190 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! KAFKA'S METAMORPHOSIS, MARCH 6 AT 9:30PM

Gregor Samsa awoke one morning to find that he'd caught the musical theatre bug! Kafka's mystifying and mesmerizing novella comes to hilarious and haunting musical life onstage at Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! The surprise hit of fringe festivals in Montreal and Washington D.C. and a standout reading at the 2019 New York Musical Festival, this concert reading is a weird and wonderful musical journey through the complex mind of one of literature's most compelling authors and his most famous creation. With performances all over NY state and an original cast recording available on the Grammy-Award winning Broadway Records label, Kafka's Metamorphosis is the surreal and satisfying musical adaptation you never knew you always wanted!

$30 - $40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE ULTIMATE 54 BELOW CHALLENGE, FEAT. ANNA ROISMAN, DAMON J. GILLESPIE, SAMANTHA MASSELL AND MORE!, MARCH 6 AT 11:30PM

The Ultimate 54 Below Challenge is a new competition filled with audience participation that's a mix of cabaret performance, wet and wild game show, and a night of drinking and chaos in your favorite basement. Join your favorite Broadway performers as they go head to head and belt to belt for the title of "The Ultimate 54 Below Champion." The catch? They don't know what songs they're going to be singing, they don't know any of the twists being thrown at them, and you are the judge as to who will be crowned the winner!

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening like you've never seen before where anything and everything can and will happen!

Hosted by Anna Roisman (HQ Trivia)

Featuring:

Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon, Little Shop of Horrors)

Damon J. Gillespie (NBC's "RISE," Newsies)

Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots)

John Krause (Hadestown)

Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof)

Michael Ryan (Newsies)

Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls)

And more to be announced!

Music Direction by Ben Caplan

Produced by Jen Sandler and Ben Caplan

$25 cover charge. $50 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

ITHACA COLLEGE'S BFA PERFORMANCE CLASS OF 2020, MARCH 7 AT 11:30PM

Come join Ithaca College's BFA Performance Class of 2020 fresh off their industry showcase! Following in the footsteps of IC's alumni before them, come watch as they celebrate the culmination of their 4 years of training. Get ready for a night of your favorite pop hits, musical theatre classics, and enough laughs to fill the Empire State Building. You won't wanna miss it!

Musical Director: Benjamin Stayner

Class of 2020

Madison Alexander

Dakarai K. Brown

Usman Ali Ishaq

Kaitlyn Jackson

Megan Leigh Johnson

Maya Jones

Kwezt Kadence

Erin Lockett

Roxanne Matten

Nicole Morris

Drew Nauden

Kimmi Neuschulz

Joel Oliver

Stella Pruitt

Caleb Robbins

Christina Ruivivar

Megan Lynn Schmidt

Jordan Sledd

Grace Tiso

Tri Tran

Lucia Vecchio

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

THE MARCH BIRTHDAY SHOW! FAMOUS SONGS BY FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN THIS MONTH!, MARCH 8 AT 7:00PM

What do Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Celine Dion, Nat King Cole, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, James Taylor, and Liza Minnelli all have in common? They were all born in March! This unique concert event will feature the songs made famous by these iconic Broadway, Hollywood and Recording stars who were born in the month of March. And not just them: Diana Ross, Carrie Underwood, Neil Sedaka, Rex Harrison, Karen Carpenter, and more were also born in March! And if you were born in March, we're going to celebrate you, too at The March Birthday Show! Famous Songs by Famous People Born This Month!

Come hear great music performed by wildly talented Broadway and nightclub stars handpicked by the creator, writer, director, and host of the show, NYC impresario, Scott Siegel. He has created more than 400 major concert events all over the world, including producing, writing, and directing shows for Michael Feinstein. Siegel is perhaps best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, which celebrates its 20th Anniversary Season in 2020.

Featuring:

Ben Jones (Musical Theater/Symphony/Opera Star)

John & Matthew Drinkwater (54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits)

Gabrielle Stravelli (Multi-Award Winning Vocalist)

Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway, Rocky: The Musical)

And more stars soon to be announced!

$45 - $55 cover charge. $65 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPETS, MARCH 8 AT 9:30PM

It's time to play the music!

For over 60 years, the Muppets have been entertaining the world through laughter, learning, love - and lots of music. Join some Broadway favorites in a celebration of the songs they've brought us and the stories they've told us - those most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, muppetational Muppets!

Featuring:

Brittain Ashford (The Great Comet, Drama Club)

Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me)

Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill)

Damon J. Gillespie (Rise)

Rick Lyon (Avenue Q, "Sesame Street")

Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music)

Lesli Margherita (Olivier Winner, Matilda, Emojiland)

Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton)

Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd)

Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish)

Emerson Steele (Violet)

Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day)

Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill)

and more to be announced!

Music Direction by Ben Caplan

Produced and Directed by Philip Romano

$35 - $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TAKING MY TURN: IN CONCERT, MARCH 9 AT 7:00PM

"This is my song, this is my new beginning" - A one-night-only concert celebrating the heart-warming and young at heart musical TAKING MY TURN!

Taking My Turn is the award-winning, critically acclaimed musical with lyrics by Will Holt, music by Gary William Friedman, and adaptation/direction by Robert H. Livingston, the same team that collaborated on the hit show The Me Nobody Knows.

Taking My Turn was one of the first musicals to deal with aging. The spoken words were collected from interviews with people "in their prime"," which became the basis for the non-linear book. The rich, contemporary score was exuberantly sung by an amazing cast of Broadway and recording veterans including Margaret Whiting, Cissy Houston, Marni Nixon, and Tiger Haynes.

Taking My Turn opened Off-Broadway in 1983 and won the 1984 Outer Critic's Circle Award for Best Lyrics/Music and a Drama Desk nomination for Best Musical. It was subsequently presented on the PBS Great Performance Series.

This special concert celebration will feature some of Broadway's finest and most beloved performers!

Directed by David Alpert

Music Director Jason Wetzel

Concert conceived by Stevie Holland and Gary William Friedman

Featuring:

George Dvorsky (Scarlet Pimpernel, Passion, Pete 'n' Keely)

Nina Hennessey (Cats, Bye Bye Birdie, Dreamgirls)

James Jackson, Jr. (A Strange Loop)

Sally Mayes (She Loves Me, Closer Than Ever, Pete 'n' Keely)

Martin Vidnovic (Oklahoma!, Baby)

Alan Wager (Beauty and the Beast)

Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville, The Book of Mormon)

Karen Ziemba (Bullets Over Broadway, Contact, Chicago)

$40 - $50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

QUEENS OF BROADWAY: AN EVENING OF MUSIC AND DRAG, MARCH 9 AT 9:30PM

Sometimes show business is a drag...literally! Queens of Broadway is proud to present an evening of Broadway hits like you've never seen them before at Feinstein's/54 Below. Directed and accompanied by composer/lyricist Danny K Bernstein, come join some of New York City's most celebrated drag queens as they return to their roots in musical theatre. Featuring music from classic Disney movies, to songs currently heard on Broadway, all in full make-up and wigs. Join us for what is sure to be an unforgettable evening of music and drag!

Queens of Broadway will feature performances from Lagoona Bloo (NBC's "The Voice," "America's Got Talent," Stephanie's Child), Vix, Clarice Dubois, and more to be announced!

$30 - $40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF DRAMA, CLASS OF 2020 CABARET, MARCH 9 AT 11:30PM

CMU is headed to NYC once again!

The 2020 graduating class of Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama will present an evening of song & storytelling at Feinstein's/54 Below! Join the cast of graduating students and their special Broadway guests in celebrating with musical numbers from the Broadway canon and beyond.

Featuring performances by the current class and notable Broadway CMU alumni (to be announced), this event is certainly not one to be missed.

Founded in 1914, the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama is both the oldest conservatory training and the first degree-granting drama institution in the United States. Past alumni have performed and originated roles on Broadway in shows like Hamilton, Wicked, Newsies, Fiddler on the Roof, and Kinky Boots.

$25 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN HILL WITH SPECIAL GUESTS ANDY COHEN AND MICHELLE COLLINS, MARCH 11 AT 7:00PM

The Feels with John Hill: Live with special guests Andy Cohen and Michelle Collins

John Hill, Co-host of "Andy Cohen: Live" and host of The Feels on SiriusXM brings his signature brand of performance to the live stage for the East Coast premiere of The Feels: Live. Broadway veteran (Hairspray Original Broadway Cast, The Boy From Oz with Hugh Jackman, Miss Saigon, and the original NY cast of bare: a pop opera), Hill mixes the high energy of his live radio show, his insider Bravolebrity gossip, and his cabaret/musical theatre chops for an evening of mayhem you'll never forget. Special guests for this New York debut include his longtime collaborator Andy Cohen and fellow SiriusXM host Michelle Collins along with a few other surprise guests you won't want to miss.

Produced in association with Zach Laks.

$75 - $85 cover charge. $105 VIP seating. $125 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOSEPHINE BEAVERS AND THE ED VODICKA QUINTET SING GERSHWIN, PORTER & MORE, MARCH 11 AT 9:30PM

The incomparable Josephine Beavers makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut, with a tribute to the Great American Songbook and 20th century pop music classics. Accompanied by the world-class Ed Vodicka Quintet, Beavers sings selections from her recently released Capitol album, Prime Time, breathing fresh, new energy into the works of George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Jimmy Van Heusen, and other pillars in the pantheon of popular song. This is sure to be a night you won't want to miss!

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF TIMES: THE MUSICAL WISDOM OF JERRY HERMAN FT. KATE BALDWIN, CHRISTINE ANDREAS, AND MORE!, MARCH 12 AT 7:00PM

The world lost a bit of its sparkle when Jerry Herman left us on December 26th. Jerry Herman will forever be remembered as not only a legendary songsmith but as THE master of the show tune. From Hello, Dolly and Mame to Mack and Mabel and La Cage aux Folles, Jerry Herman songs have lit up Broadway for decades with toe-tapping, soul-stirring musical moments and will continue to so for all time. Put on your Sunday clothes and join us for a very special evening as Jerry's friends, colleagues and fans come together to celebrate the man who taught us all to celebrate life in all it wondrous, glittering, musical glory.

Starring:

Christine Andreas (La Cage aux Folles)

Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!)

Klea Blackhurst (Hello, Dolly!)

Chris Blem (Matilda)

Lexie Dorsett (School of Rock)

Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You)

Cady Huffman (Tony Award® winner for The Producers)

John Peterson (Cinderella)

Molly Pope (Molly Pope, A Gay Man, and a Piano)

Kelli Rabke (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat)

Lee Roy Reams (La Cage aux Folles)

Tori Sicklick (Beauty and the Beast)

And more to be announced!

Directed by Scott Coulter

Musical Direction by John Boswell

$50 - $60 cover charge. $75 VIP seating. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BFA MUSICAL THEATRE CELEBRATION, MARCH 12 AT 9:30PM

The University of Miami BFA Musical Theatre Conservatory is extremely proud to present their third annual post-showcase celebration at Feinstein's/54 Below with the BFA Class of 2020! This one-night-only performance will feature the ensemble of graduating seniors. Get ready to enjoy a variety of musical theatre and pop/rock selections as the BFA Class of 2020 makes their Feinstein's/54 Below debut. We can't wait to see you there for a performance you won't want to miss!

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TEXAS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY ALUMNI AND SENIOR CABARET, MARCH 12 AT 11:30PM

Texas Christian University's Department of Theatre is proud to return to Feinstein's/54 Below for their second cabaret-showcase featuring noteworthy alumni and graduating seniors. Hosted by Broadway veterans Ben Thompson (Waitress, Matilda, American Idiot) and Mimi Bessette (Bonnie & Clyde, Best Little Whorehouse), members of TCU's 2020 Senior Showcase will team together with alums for a one-night-only musical extravaganza. Featuring everything from pop songs to classic musical theatre fare, come find out why everyone is buzzing about TCU and meet these current, and future, Broadway stars!

Special Guests:

Ben Thompson (Waitress, Matilda, American Idiot)

Mimi Bessette (Bonnie & Clyde, Best Little Whorehouse...)

Allison Whitehurst (Beautiful National Tour)

Anthony Fortino (Fun Home National Tour)

Taylor Quick (Anastasia National Tour)

Jackie Raye (Wicked National Tour)

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

MAURICE HINES AND THE DIVA JAZZ ORCHESTRA: HAVIN' A BALL, MARCH 13-14 AT 7:00PM

Maurice Hines, best known for Eubie!, Uptown....It's Hot!, and Hot Feet, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in Havin' A Ball with the internationally acclaimed All-Female Jazz Orchestra DIVA. Maurice sings and dances his way through the songs that inspired his 70+ years in show business. From his many Broadway hits and Tony® nomination, to major television appearances, feature films, headlining Vegas, choreographing, directing and beyond, Maurice will share the memories and moments that have kept him tappin' thru life and Havin a Ball! Sharing the stage with Maurice is the award-winning, women-powered DIVA Jazz Orchestra, led by Music Director/Drummer Sherrie Maricle. Smiles are guaranteed during this uplifting celebration of song and dance!

$45 - $55 cover charge. $65 VIP seating. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA, MARCH 13 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

$35 - $55 cover charge. $75 - $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY CLASS OF 2020 SHOWCASE, MARCH 13 AT 11:30PM

Arizona State Sun Devils: From The Desert With Love

Join us in a celebration of the Arizona State University graduating class of 2020 as they present material spanning from the earliest music halls of Broadway to the current hits that have captivated audiences at Feinstein's/54 Below! Directed by Robert Kolby Harper and produced by Brian DeMaris, From The Desert With Love is your first introduction to the future of musical theatre all the way from the land where the sun never stops shining. Complete with laughs, a few tear jerkers, and belting to the rafters, these fresh faces are ready to bring the best of Arizona to the Big Apple for the first time ever. Join us and who knows? They may have a prickly surprise up their sleeve!

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 Drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME III: A CELEBRATION OF FEMALE MUSICAL THEATRE WRITERS, MARCH 14 AT 9:30PM

After two sold-out editions, this third edition of Women of the Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate female musical theatre writers!

It's an evening of new work that you'll never forget. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who are leaving their mark on musical theatre.

Featuring the music of Sami Horneff and Amanda D'Archangelis, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Christine Rosenblatt, Murphy Smith, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Kristen Lee Rosenfeld, Lauren Taslitz, and more!

With performances by:

Tyla Collier (Sistas The Musical)

Jordan Eagle

Kendra Lynn Lucas (Sistas The Musical)

Megan Jane McGuinness (Isabella Rossellini and Friends)

Amanda Mullin

Bélen Moyano (Assistants The Musical)

Jamen Nanthakumar (Diana - La Jolla Playhouse)

Christine Rosenblatt

Bart Shatto (Les Misérables, The Civil War and Dracula)

Murphy Smith (Love in Hate Nation)

Stephanie Turci (Sunday Gravy Music)

Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked Nat'l Tour).

Stay tuned for additional casting announcements!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces. Kristen Lee Rosenfeld music directs.

$25 - $35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDSAY MENDEZ AND RYAN SCOTT OLIVER'S ACTOR THERAPY: 50TH SESSION CELEBRATION, MARCH 14 AT 11:30PM

Lindsay Mendez & Ryan Scott Oliver's ACTOR THERAPY is back at Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate our 50th Session! Created in 2012 by Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked) & world-renowned composer Ryan Scott Oliver, ACTOR THERAPY is a musical theatre training program for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be a song interpreter and storyteller in NYC. Join us as we toast to 8 years of incredible students and their work; a slew of AT alums from years past will reunite to sing together once more, featuring favorite numbers from our past Feinstein's/54 Below shows, highlights from our Reading Series, special guest stars, video messages from our friends working around the globe, and more!

For more information, check us out at www.actortherapynyc.com or follow us @actortherapynyc

Featuring:

Mathieu Whitman

Monique Abry

Shelby Andersen

Matt Beary

Kae Bragg

Ethan Carlson

Devon Chandler

Ari Conte

Emily Durand

Samantha Ferrara

Meghan Fitton

Alina Fontanilla

Sara Glancy

Connor Hadley

Joe Hornberger

Courtney Kofoed

Cassidy Layton

Karla Liriano

Larry Luck

Miranda Luze

Noa Miranda

Alex Monge

Chelsea Moss

Peter Newes

Alex Perez Pagnozzi

David C. Pohler

Anna Quirk

Olivia Renaud

Erin Rice

Yasmin Sophia

Byron Martin Turk

Michael Jayne Walker

Shannon Walsh

Donte Wilder

Jordan Yampolsky

Lera Zamaraeva

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

OPUS TWO CELEBRATES SONDHEIM & BERNSTEIN HOSTED BY ERIC STERN, MARCH 15 AT 7:00PM

For one night only, internationally known Opus Two (violinist William Terwilliger & pianist Andrew Cooperstock), return to Feinstein's/54 Below for an unforgettable 90th birthday tribute to Stephen Sondheim, featuring songs from A Little Night Music, West Side Story, and Evening Primrose, plus Leonard Bernstein's Candide, Peter Pan, and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Veteran Broadway director Eric Stern, who created many of the arrangements, will host this magical evening. Champions of American music, Opus Two has premiered, recorded, and performed music worldwide by Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, and Leonard Bernstein.

$40 - $50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW AND THEN: CURRENT & FORMER BROADWAY KIDS TAKE THE STAGE!, MARCH 15 AT 9:30PM

Broadway kids of the past and present join forces for this special one night event! Come join current Broadway kids and some of your favorite former Broadway kids as they sing through songs by some of your favorite contemporary artists and composers. This is a concert that any Broadway fan, young or young at heart, can't miss!

Produced and Conceived by Dara Paige Bloomfield (Growing Up Broadway)

This all-star cast includes:

Dara Paige Bloomfield (Ragtime)

Alex Bradley (The Sound of Music National Tour)

Aubin Bradley (Les Misérables National Tour)

Catherine Ashmore Bradley (Harry Potter & the Cursed Child)

Will Coombs (Matilda National Tour, A Bronx Tale, Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, The Ferryman)

Elsa Dees (Les Misérables National Tour)

Katherine Leigh Doherty (Mary Poppins, A Little Night Music)

Winter Donnelley (Frozen, Our Dear Dead Druglord)

Bret Fox (A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden, The Full Monty National Tour)

Ellis Gage (James & the Giant Peach at the Goodspeed Opera House)

Gabby Gutierrez (Matilda National Tour, School of Rock)

Melody Hollis (White Christmas)

Annabelle Kempf (Billy Elliot)

Emily Klein (Parade, The Sound of Music National Tour)

Cassidy Ladden (Annie, Annie Get Your Gun)

Joey LaVacro (13, Jersey Boys)

Eliza Holland Madore (Once, Matilda)

Bella May Mordus (The Ferryman)

Jaclyn Neidenthal (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang)

Evan Jay Newman (Les Misérables, Capeman, A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden)

Kara Oates (Billy Elliot, Mary Poppins)

Olivia Oguma (A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden, Les Misérables National Tour)

Hayley Podschun (The Sound of Music, Hairspray, Sunday in the Park with George, Pal Joey, Anything Goes, Chaplin, Something Rotten, Hello, Dolly!, Wicked National Tour)

Molly Richardson (Matilda National Tour)

Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour)

Addison Valentino (Anastasia National Tour)

Eric Walker, Jr. (Kinky Boots)

Brynn Williams (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, In My Life, 13, Bye Bye Birdie, SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tour)

Hosted and Music Directed by David John Madore

$30 - $40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELON UNIVERSITY MUSIC THEATRE CLASS OF 2020, MARCH 17 AT 9:30PM

After training four years at one of the nation's top music theatre programs, the Elon University BFA MT class of 2020 is ready to show New York City what they've got. In their 6th year at Feinstein's/ 54 Below, these 19 classmates are excited to sing their favorite songs- from Golden Age Broadway to Rock and Roll and everything in between. Enjoy a night of song from these soon to be graduates, filled with friends, fun, and Elon love. Stick around, and you may even see a special alumni performance! Come meet the stars of tomorrow!

$35 - $45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JEFF HARNAR SINGS SONDHEIM: I KNOW THINGS NOW, MARCH 18 AT 7:00PM

Jeff Harnar's I Know Things Now taps into Stephen Sondheim's songbook with a gender fluidity in a tapestry of songs, many originally introduced by women, that allow Mr. Harnar to express the emotional landscape of an openly gay 21st Century New Yorker. Jeff Harnar is a BroadwayWorld, MAC, Bistro and Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award winner. Music Director Jon Weber is a renowned American Jazz artist, arranger and NPR radio host. Director Sondra Lee is a Broadway legend for her musical theater performance work, an author, and a New York director.

Music Direction by Jon Weber

Directed by Sondra Lee

$45 - $55 cover charge. $65 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW YORK LOVES NEW YORK THESPIANS!, MARCH 18 AT 9:30PM

The 1st Annual NY <3 The NY Thespians! The New York Thespians are proud to bring its celebration of the state's student artists to Feinstein's/54 Below! NY <3 The NY Thespians is an evening of Broadway stars performing their favorite numbers, all to offer more opportunities today for the future of New York theatre. Join us and sing along, as a portion of ticket sales goes towards scholarships, education, festivals and camps for the middle and high school actors of the Empire State! Don't miss it!

$30 - $40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN HILL WITH SPECIAL GUESTS KATHY NAJIMY, MARC SHAIMAN, AND NATALIE JOY JOHNSON, MARCH 19 AT 7:00PM

The Feels with John Hill: Live with special guests Kathy Najimy, Marc Shaiman, and Natalie Joy Johnson

John Hill, Co-host of "Andy Cohen: Live" and host of The Feels on SiriusXM brings his signature brand of performance to the live stage for the East Coast premiere of The Feels: Live. Broadway veteran (Hairspray Original Broadway Cast, The Boy From Oz with Hugh Jackman, Miss Saigon, and the original NY cast of bare: a pop opera), Hill mixes the high energy of his live radio show, his insider Bravolebrity gossip, and his cabaret/musical theatre chops for an evening of mayhem you'll never forget. Special guests for this performance include Kathy Najimy, Marc Shaiman, and Natalie Joy Johnson along with a few other surprise guests you won't want to miss.

Produced in association with Zach Laks.

$65 - $75 cover charge. $95 VIP seating. $125 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

AVERY SOMMERS: FOR SENTIMENTAL REASONS, MARCH 19 AT 9:30PM

Join us as Broadway sensation Avery Sommers (Ain't Misbehavin', Showboat, Chicago, Platinum) makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut with her hit show, For Sentimental Reasons. One of the most versatile performers, who can sing anything from blues and gospel to musical theater and standards, Avery brings to the stage a blend of it all plus some very personal stories and highlights from her successful career including Broadway, cabaret performances, and appearances at major venues like Carnegie Hall. You might also want to warm up your vocal chords and be prepared to sing along with Avery as she makes her way from The Great White Way to the Great American Songbook and even ventures into the music of the 60s and 70s. This is one show you don't want to miss!

Avery Sommers is a much sought after award-winning actress and singer who has been called a "powerhouse" by the New York Times and "show business royalty" by BroadwayWorld. She has appeared on Broadway in Ain't Misbehavin and Showboat, and delighted audiences as Matron Mama Morton on the national tour of Chicago with Chita Rivera and Joel Grey, and as Jewel in The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas with Anne Margaret. She also created the recurring role of Regina Dansby on "As The World Turns" as well as the recurring role of Evelyn on the ABC Mystery Movie Series, B.L. Stryker, starring Burt Reynolds and Ossie Davis. She also co-starred with Burt Reynolds and Reba McIntyre in the CBS Movie of the Week, The Man From Left Field.

Avery will be accompanied by Tom Hubbard on bass, Don Kelly on Drums, and her MD Dana Rowe (composer of The Witches of Eastwick) on piano.

$30 - $40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, MARCH 21 AT 7:00PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

$40 - $60 cover charge. $75 - $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FAMOUS SONGS OF BARBRA STREISAND IN CONCERT!, MARCH 21 AT 9:30PM

We don't have to tell you that Barbra is the greatest selling female vocalist in the world with 145 million records sold. And we don't have to tell you that her hit records have spanned the decades. What we do have to tell you is that at Feinstein's/54 Below we are going to give you a thrilling concert of her famous songs with a cast of Broadway and nightclub stars who have the chops to properly honor her. The concert will be created, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, who recently staged the gala opening night concert of Temple Emanuel's six month long, major exhibit of all things Streisand. The concert received a standing ovation from the nearly 1,000 people in attendance. But now, at Feinstein's/54 Below, you can experience the brilliance of Barbra's music in a more intimate and personal way in what will surely be a unique and heart-stopping concert.

Scott Siegel is the creator of more than 400 major concerts, including Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year (which begins its 20th Anniversary Season in February 2020). He has produced, written, and directed concerts for Michael Feinstein, and he has created a wide variety of critically acclaimed and popular concert series for Feinstein's/54 Below, including 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits and Frank Sinatra: The Second Century.

Featuring:

Maxine Linehan ("Fiercely Talented" - NY Times)

Farah Alvin (Nine, Saturday Night Fever, It Shoulda Been You)

Meaghan Sands (Into the Woods)

Lianne Marie Dobbs (Indecent, Always: Patsy Cline)

Alex Getlin (Carnegie Hall, Pasadena Pops)

Kristin Dausch (Funny Girl)

Mia Gerachis (Jekyll & Hyde)

$35 - $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALUMNI AND FRIENDS OF HARRISON SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS, MARCH 21 AT 11:30PM

Join Alumni and Friends of Harrison School for the Arts (Lakeland, Florida) at Feinstein's/54 Below, as they celebrate their 30th anniversary season with songs and stories that invoke the feelings of home and belonging. Musically directed by Tyler Campbell, At Home with Harrison features music from Broadway and beyond, sung by familiar names, new faces, and the next generation of "up and coming" performers. Spanning classic and contemporary catalogs, there's sure to be a song that stirs a memory of where it all began. Don't miss this impressive line-up with a special heart for a special school.

Starring:

Quentin Darrington (Once on this Island, Ragtime)*

Bruce Landry (Anastasia, Les Misérables)*

Yurel Echezaretta (Moulin Rouge, Aladdin)*

Elizabeth Burton (Radio City Spring Spectacular, Elf: The Musical)*

Meghan Glogower (Ever After)*

and more to be announced!

*Alumni of Harrison School for the Arts

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM AT NINETY, MARCH 22 AT 7:00PM

Feinstein's/54 Below salutes the genius of the American musical theatre, Stephen Sondheim, on the occasion of his 90th birthday. Some of Broadway's best, many of whom originated roles in Sondheim musicals, converge on our stage for a one night only musical blockbuster. Because look... he made a hat.

Created by Phil Geoffrey Bond (Sondheim Unplugged).

$45 - $55 cover charge. $70 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WEIRD! THE MUSICAL FT. DOT-MARIE JONES & MORE!, MARCH 22 AT 9:30PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a joyous evening featuring the music of Weird The Musical! Enjoy a fun-filled concert version of the show based on the popular books, The Weird Series, which tells one story of bullying from three different perspectives, one who is being bullied, a bystander, and the one using bullying behavior. Created to perform for young audiences, families and kids will enjoy seeing the pages of the books come to life on stage with Luisa, Sam, Jayla, and their friends learning where their power comes from and how to use it.

With performances all over NY state and an original cast recording, featuring Natalie Weiss, available on iTunes and other online music stores, Weird The Musical! will empower, engage, and enrich audiences to stand up with kindness!

Featuring:

Dot-Marie Jones (Three-time Emmy nominee for her role as Coach Beiste on "Glee")

Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe)

Alyssa Muniz

Britt Dorazio

Kelsie Deyo

Ricky Marchese

Morgan Smith

Laurént Grant Williams

$30 - $40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

FUTUREFEST, MARCH 23 AT 7:00PM

After five sold out engagements, FUTUREFEST returns to Feinstein's/54 Below!

Presented by the Festival of New American Musicals and Open Hydrant Theater Company, this popular Los Angeles showcase spotlights rising local young talent in a celebration of the next generation of musical theatre artists. At FutureFest, high-school and college students sing songs from new musicals written by leading and rising lyricists/composers.

Songs by Stephen Schwartz, Scott Alan, Ryan Scott Oliver, Jeff Thomson, Jordan Mann, Ben Toth, Chad Beguelin, Michelle Elliott, Daniel Larsen, Michael Kooman, and Christopher Dimond have been showcased at this event, hosted by special celebrity guests. Past hosts have included Patrick Cassidy (Assassins), Jeff Marx (Avenue Q), Paris Barclay ("Glee," DGA President), Ben Toth (Musical Director, Kristin Chenoweth, Cheyenne Jackson) and Graham Phillips (13, "The Good Wife").

Students are selected from a variety of high schools/colleges such as NYU, Pace University, Fordham, Columbia, Stuyvesant HS, Bronx High School of Science, Regis HS, Bronx Prep, Democracy Prep, Monsignor Farrell, Notre Dame Academy, Pelham HS, Bronx School of the Arts, and LaGuardia High School of the Performing Arts.

Bob Klein, Linda Shusett, and Marcia Seligson (Past Producing Artistic Director of Reprise, UCLA) and Luis Cardenas and Sarah Rosenberg (Artistic Directors of Open Hydrant Theater Company) are proud and honored to bring FutureFest to New York City! Join us for an exciting evening of musical theatre presented by tomorrow's stars.

Hosted by Devin Trey Campbell

$50 - $60 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS MAGGIE ROGERS FT. ERIKA HENNINGSEN, COLTON RYAN, AND MORE!, MARCH 23 AT 9:30PM

Broadway's best celebrate Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers in an evening of soulful, pop-charged hits. Maggie Rogers is one of the most influential artists of the music industry today, combining tales of identity, life, and love into energetic and relatable music.

Enjoy some of your witchy feminist favorites, including "Light On," "Alaska," "Say It," "Falling Water," and more. Featuring a star-studded Broadway cast, this is one concert no Broadway or pop music lover should miss!

Featuring:

Carly Blane (Cubby)

Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots)

Sean Doherty (The Lightning Thief)

Damon J. Gillespie (NBC's "RISE," Newsies)

Danny Harris Kornfeld (RENT, Renascence)

Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls)

Melissa Rose Hirsch (The Mad Ones)

Adam J. Levy (Waitress)

Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen)

Morgan Marcell (Moulin Rouge! The Musical)

Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen, Girl From The North Country)

Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days)

Emerson Steele (Violet)

Allie Trimm (13, Bye Bye Birdie)

Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls)

Music Direction by Conor Keelan

Produced by Charlie Sirmaian

$30 - $40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 HEARS THE MASKED SINGER, MARCH 24 AT 9:30PM

Join hosts Michael Hull & Dylan Bustamante for the most mysterious night Feinstein's/54 Below has ever seen! In this tribute to the TV Who-Sung-It showdown, eight of your favorite voices from Broadway and beyond take to the stage to show off their pipes, LIVE! The catch? Their pipes are the only thing they'll be showing off. Can you guess who's behind the mask!?

Each competing for a charity of their choice, our masked stars will vie to be the last mask left masked. Only one mask will remain on until the end, and be named winner of 54 Hears the Masked Singer!

54 Hears the Masked Singer will also feature a celebrity guest panel of guessers:

Pat Goodwin (NYC Casting Director, Actual "Wheel of Fortune" Winner)

Natalie Weiss (Breaking Down the Riffs, Expert "Masked Singer" Fan)

Ben Cameron (Your Broadway Buddy!, Broadway Original Cast Member Extraordinaire)

Jackie Cox ("RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12," Live Singing Drag Sensation)

Abby DePhillips (Producer of Feinstein's/54 Below Viral Hits, Broadway's Sweetheart)

Also featuring a live band under the direction of Drew Wutke.

$30 - $40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TOXIC MASCULINITY: THE MUSICAL! IN CONCERT, MARCH 25 AT 9:30PM

Gavin and Trent, two of the world's greatest bachelors, are here to teach you (the lame and hopeless audience) how to pick up women and live their lifestyle. So, pull a stool up to the bar as they rescue your lame ass through song, sketches and the strong power of bromance. What could possibly go wrong?

TOXIC MASCULINITY: The Musical was written and stars Ken McGraw (UCB) and Douglas Widick (UCB, North Coast, Pop Roulette) and is directed by Caitlin Bitzegaio (The Rundown with Robin Thede, MTV, truTV).

Executive produced by Lisa Dozier King and Joe Trentacosta

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY'S MUSICAL THEATRE PROGRAM, MARCH 26 AT 9:30PM

Christopher Newport University's Musical Theatre Program is an emerging powerhouse in the training of the next generation of outstanding performers. In collaboration with Drew Gasparini, Will Reynolds, and more, we will shine a spotlight on new music and new artists while celebrating the significant relationships between musical theatre's most exciting new composers and the incredibly talented students of Christopher Newport's Musical Theatre Program.

$45 - $55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DAVID YAZBEK FT. LILLI COOPER, MARCH 27 AT 7:00PM

David Yazbek returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! Here's a rare opportunity to see one of the theater's most innovative composers do what he's actually best at- thrilling a live audience. The New York Times has called his live performance "A thrill-ride at a volcano's edge." Together, with a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC (including a mighty full horn section!), Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and shows- old, new, and upcoming.

Don't miss this chance to see the composer/lyricist of Tootsie, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Band's Visit, "Boardwalk Empire," and the haunting "Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego Theme," strut his piano-banging stuff. Join David Yazbek and special guests for a celebratory evening of David's incredible body of work!

On March 27, Yazbek will be joined by the star of his recent Broadway show Tootsie, Tony® nominee Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Spring Awakening).

$60 - $70 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $115 - $120 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, STARRING DIAMOND ESSENCE WHITE AND MORE!, MARCH 27 AT 9:30PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Once on this Island. This highly original Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale, The Little Mermaid tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, Daniel, with whom she falls in love. When Ti Moune pursues Daniel, Ti Moune is shunned because of her lowly status. Her determination and capacity to love, though, is not enough to win Daniel's heart, and Ti Moune pays the ultimate price; but the gods turn Ti Moune into a tree that grows so strong and so tall, it breaks the wall that separates the societies and ultimately unites them.

This musical, which recently won a Tony Award® for Best Revival, features unforgettable songs, such as "Waiting for Life," "Mama Will Provide," "Rain," "Forever Yours," and more! Featuring a cast of NYC's rising stars, this concert is produced by Nicole Lippey and A Work of Heart Productions.

Featuring:

Andre Aultmon

John Batchan

Dylan Bivings as Daniel

Sydney Rae Blosch

David Houston as Tonton

Kaisha Huguley as Mama Euralie

Frank L Humphrey III as Papa Ge

Lia Jones

Kirk Jasen Lambert

Laura Laureano as Erzulie

Marc-Anthony Lewis as Agwe

Olivia Rodriguez as Young Ti Moune

Alexis Slade as Mama Asaka

Asia Stewart as Andrea

Diamond Essence White as Ti Moune

$25 - $35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET: THE FEMME FATALE, MARCH 27 AT 11:30PM

A cabaret-style show paying homage to fierce females. The show blends a variety of acts and genres including: jazz music, musical theatre, circus acts, drag, and burlesque to fully capture the beauty, strength, and intellect of the female dynamic. To quote theatre critic DB Frick from stagebiz.com, "Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, is a high energy modern cabaret act run by women who know what they are doing." Who run the world? Girls!

NYC's Premier Song and Dance Variety Show features high-energy synchronized dancing, live singing courtesy of female vocal group - The Sirens, and cheeky comedy. Produced and directed by a female team, the show is full of sultry charm and feminine energy that's redefining the American cabaret experience. This production can be described as an extravaganza in which "Great Gatsby meets Mad Men meets Video Vixens." Guilty Pleasures Cabaret was founded in 2014 by six friends in New York City who wanted to produce a show that highlighted both their performing and creative talents. Inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfilled their guilty performing pleasures, the show was born - thus earning their name "Guilty Pleasures Cabaret." The ladies debuted their show in Manhattan on the Upper West Side at a neighborhood bar, and after nine months, moved downtown where they sold out monthly shows at the renowned Duplex Cabaret Theater. The ladies have since made the Duplex their performing home, with guest appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below, Cutting Room, DROM, The Triad, The Ten-Foot Rat Cabaret, Stage773 in Chicago, Clocktower Cabaret in Denver, and Voodoo Comedy Lounge in Denver. In the spring of 2017, the group began performing internationally with performances in San Pedro, Belize and Bimini, Bahamas. In 2018, GPC founded the female vocal group - The Sirens, who seamlessly blend retro vibes, pop tunes, and musical theatre stylings with tight harmonies and leading lady vocals.

Choreography/Direction: Bridget Bose & Andrea Palesh

Music Director: Vincent Ester

Featuring:

Melissa Grace Becker

Annie Ester

Julia Goretsky

Allyson Horn

Meredith Swanson

Melissa Cammarata

Briawna Jackson

Katarina Lott

Ashley Rose

Moira Saxena

$20 cover charge. $55 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

BONNIE MILLIGAN AND NATALIE WALKER DO "SONDHEIM! THE BIRTHDAY CONCERT" (2010) IN 2020, MARCH 28 AT 7:00PM

Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels, Promenade, seasons 1-4 of "Search Party") and Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart, "BoJack Horseman," only seasons 2 & 3 of "Search Party" but it is actually not a competition) are exhausted after putting together four entirely different shows in three and a half months. They are ready to relax. They are ready to take it easy. They are ready for a Sondheim concert.

But not just any Sondheim concert. Bonnie (who has somehow never done a Sondheim show, casting directors go directly to jail) and Natalie (who played Mrs. Lovett in Stagedoor Manor's 2007 pilot production of Sweeney Todd: School Edition, the VHS of which He allegedly watched for three to six minutes) will be celebrating the supreme creator's 90th birthday by taking you back to his 80th and performing "Sondheim! The Birthday Concert," the Lonny Price-directed extravaganza preserved by PBS' Great Performances in 2010. The concert with the Ladies in Red. The song list is set. The run order is set. Bonnie and/or Natalie shall perform every song. Could there be guests? Maybe! Might there be different musical arrangements? It's possible! Will there be blood? [Factory whistle.]

Music Direction by Dan Garmon

$50 - $80 cover charge. $85 - $105 VIP seating. $95 - $120 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, MARCH 29 AT 7:00PM

BACK FOR SEASON TEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

$35 - $55 cover charge. $75 - $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JENNIFER DIAMOND, MARCH 29 AT 9:30PM

How do you solve a problem like Jennifer Diamond? That's been a recurring theme as she's navigated a career in musical theatre. Always "a little too much of" one thing and "not enough of" another, she's never been able to find a place to plant herself and be exactly enough. Throwing caution to the wind and freeing herself from a room at Pearl, Let Me Be Me unleashes the authentic Jennifer as she traverses roles she has played, should play and could play - with special guests and a full band - if only they would just let her be her.

Written by Jennifer Diamond & Robbie Rozelle

Directed by Robbie Rozelle

$30 - $40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

KAREN MASON: A BIRTHDAY BASH!, MARCH 30 AT 7:00PM

TIME TO CELEBRATE! In her first cabaret show in 2020, Karen Mason will ring in her birthday at Feinstein's/54 Below! It will be night of unforgettable music, stories, laughter, and joy, and perhaps a few surprises.....because you never know what will happen with a birthday girl! Karen's all-new show will feature her favorite songs and arrangements, including "Help/Being Alive!," "Lulu's Back in Town," "Now I Have Everything/Married," including songs written by the songwriters she has known throughout her career, as well as new music chosen specifically for this celebratory night. Birthdays are about spending time with your favorite people at your favorite place, and there's no place that Karen would rather be than with you and her music on her special night. Don't miss it!

Karen Mason is the star of Broadway's Mamma Mia, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. She is the also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Few performers can transfer as seamlessly between Broadway, recording, concert, and television as has Karen Mason. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook as well as Royal Albert Hall in London.

$45 - $55 cover charge. $70 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

HEART OF THE CITY: AN EVENING OF SONGS BY MOTHER/DAUGHTER TEAM KRISTEN & LUANNE ROSENFELD, MARCH 30 AT 9:30PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for Heart of the City, an evening featuring the songs of mother/daughter writing team Kristen & Luanne Rosenfeld, who return to our stage after presenting their show, Divided, in concert to a sold-out house in 2016. Broadway stars will sing from the Rosenfelds' song book. Their songs run the gamut from traditional musical theatre to contemporary, gospel, honky tonk, and ragtime.

Featuring:

Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera)

L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King)

Marc de la Cruz (Hamilton)

Cicily Daniels (Once on This Island, The Little Mermaid)

Jamison Scott (Motown, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Memphis, and Grease!)

Bart Shatto (War Paint, Les Misérables)

Garth Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone, Gettin' the Band Back Together)

Billy Bustamante (Miss Saigon, The King and I)

Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, The Lion King)

Barbara McCulloh (Peter Pan, The King and I)

Cynthia Nesbit (She Persisted: The Musical)

Virginia Wing

Leah Horowitz (Follies, Irving Berlin's White Christmas)

and more to be announced!

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

RSO AT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW FT. LINDSAY MENDEZ, RUTHIE ANN MILES, CHRISTY ALTOMARE, AND MORE!, MARCH 31 AT 7:00PM

Very Intense Productions is pleased to present RSO AT F/54, an evening retrospective of musicals by multi-award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver at Feinstein's/54 Below. Audience members can expect to hear tunes from the prolific list of Oliver's work, from Mrs. Sharp; Darling; 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland; We Foxes; Rope; Otherbody, a brief musical allegory; Three Points of Contact, and world premieres from Oliver's latest work.

Ryan Scott Oliver was called "the future of Broadway... a major new voice in musical theatre" (Entertainment Weekly) and is "shaking up musical theater with his dark, twisted and genius work ... [Oliver] could very well be musical theater's answer to an auteur filmmaker or a gothic novelist" (Huffington Post). He wrote the music and lyrics for Jasper in Deadland (off-Broadway; the 5th Avenue Theatre), 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Darling; Mrs. Sharp; Otherbody, a brief musical allegory, Havana! with director Warren Carlyle, and more. He is the winner of a Larson Grant, Rodgers Award, New Musicals Awards from Weston Playhouse, Pace University, and the recipient of a Lortel Award Nomination as well as numerous fellowships, residencies, and ASCAP awards. He is currently at work on adaptations of the films Hugo (based on the 2011 Martin Scorsese film) with Christopher Wheeldon; Heart and Souls (1993) for Universal Theatrical Group; Junebug (2005), with Pulitzer-prize winning librettist Royce Vavrek; a trilogy of original musicals (including We Foxes, Rope, and Three Points of Contact); and an English translation of a new Les Liaisons Dangreuses musical adaptation. Find writings, videos, tweets, and more of his morbidly optimistic musings @ryanscottoliver on all platforms.

Featuring:

Tony Award® winner Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Wicked)

Tony Award® winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I)

Tony Award® winner Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon)

Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow)

Tony Award® nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls)

Christy Altomare (Anastasia)

Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady)

Katie Rose Clarke (Miss Saigon, Wicked)

Ben Fankhauser (Newsies)

Drew Gehling (Waitress)

Jason Gotay (Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, Bring It On)

Troy Iwata (Be More Chill)

Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town, The Phantom of the Opera)

John-Michael Lyles (A Strange Loop, This Ain't No Disco)

Katie Thompson (Oklahoma)

Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart)

Also featured during the evening are Ethan Carlson, Caitlin Doak, Ian Fairlee, Mary Claire Miskell, David Park, Bethany Perkins, and Donté Wilder.

Joshua Zecher-Ross music directs Max Grossman on Keyboard 2, Allison Seidner on cello, Coco Taguchi on violin, Joseph Wallace on basses, Jeremy Yaddaw on drums, and Andrew Zinsmeister on guitars. Orchestrations are by Ryan Scott Oliver.

$45 - $55 cover charge. $65 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DUET ROULETTE WITH MELANIE BROOK AND APRIL LAVALLE, MARCH 31 AT 9:30PM

Two singers. One song. Zero rehearsal- well... with each other!

Singers will learn half of a duet on their own, with absolutely zero knowledge of who they'll be singing it with until they step on stage to perform it live. Will it work out? Will they nail their harmonies? Who knows!!!

Join hosts Melanie Brook (New York Cabaret Sweetheart) and April Lavalle (has a Tony Award®) for an evening of awesome duets, unexpected combinations, and some of the best voices on, off, and adjacent to Broadway. Also yes - this is totally inspired by Fox's 'Flirty Dancing.' Please don't come for us.

Featuring:

PJ Adzima

Andrew Barbato

Emilie Battle

Alex Boniello

Maybe Burke

Grace Chermak

Kaitlyn Davis

Andrew Barth Feldman

Liam Fennecken

Spencer Glass

Morgan Siobhan Green

Troy Iwata

Jared Loftin

Alexis Molnar

Emma Pittman

Krysta Rodriguez

Will Roland

Leela Rothenberg

Aneesh Sheth

Kuhoo Verma

Musical direction by Drew Wutke.

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You