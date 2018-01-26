Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops 'Wrote My Way Out' Remix ft. Royce D 5'9 & More

Jan. 26, 2018  

After releasing the video for "Wrote My Way Out" last week, featuring Nas, Dave East, and Aloe Blacc, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter this morning to share a remix, featuring Royce Da 5'9", Black Thought, and rapper Joyner Lucas. Check out the tweet and get a first listen below:


Volume One of "The Hamilton Mixtape" was released in 2016 and features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical. Among the artists featured on the recording are Sia, Usher, Chance the Rapper, Busta Rhymes, Ben Folds, Regina Spektor, and Queen Latifah.

The Hamilton cast recording has reached multi-platinum status in the United States. According to the RIAA, the original cast recording went double platinum in October 2016. The double platinum certification confirms 2 million in US units. Each unit is equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales or 1500 track streams.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording was the recipient of the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and is a regular on numerous Billboard top 10 lists. It is currently available everywhere nationwide.

