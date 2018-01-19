VIDEO: See the Newly Dropped Music Video for 'Wrote My Way Out' from THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE

Wait for it no longer! This morning, the Ham Fam dropped the brand-new music video, for 'Wrote My Way Out", featuring Hamilton composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aloe Blacc, Nas, and Dave East. Check out the new video below!

Volume One of "The Hamilton Mixtape" was released in 2016 and features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical. Among the artists featured on the recording are Sia, Usher, Chance the Rapper, Busta Rhymes, Ben Folds, Regina Spektor, and Queen Latifah.

The Hamilton cast recording has reached multi-platinum status in the United States. According to the RIAA, the original cast recording went double platinum in October 2016. The double platinum certification confirms 2 million in US units. Each unit is equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales or 1500 track streams.



The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording was the recipient of the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and is a regular on numerous Billboard top 10 lists. It is currently available everywhere nationwide.

Related Articles