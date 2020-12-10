Les Arts Florissants Presents Virtual Premiere of the Orchestra's performance of Haydn's Symphony No. 87

William Christie and Les Arts Florissants present the virtual premiere of the Orchestra's performance of Haydn's Symphony No. 87, the last of his six so-called "Paris symphonies," starting at 2PM EST on Monday, January 11, 2021. The concert was recorded on October 27 at the Philharmonie de Paris and the 30-minute film includes a short introduction by William Christie and first violinist Hiro Kurosaki. It will be available for streaming for three months on Lincoln Center at Home, Lincoln Center's Facebook Page, and on Les Arts Florissants' website and social media platforms.

Over three seasons starting in 2019, Christie and Les Arts Florissants intended to explore these inventive symphonies-composed when Haydn was at the height of his powers-along with concerti performed by some of today's young virtuoso instrumental and vocal soloists. When ongoing COVID-19 restrictions changed their planned October 2020 performances in Paris and in New York at Lincoln Center, the ensemble made a video recording of Symphony No. 87, which would have been performed as part of their Lincoln Center concert. The film was captured by Paris-based JBP FILMS (J.Blanch Productions), with the support of the American Friends of Les Arts Florissants.

Written in 1785 and 1786, and commissioned by the Concerts de la loge Olympique, then one of Europe's best orchestras, Haydn's "Paris symphonies" quickly gained favor with the Parisian public and became the veritable summit of the classic Viennese symphony in Europe. Such was his popularity during the 1780s, it would have been unthinkable for the musicians who created Concert Spirituel-Paris's first public concert series, which offered sacred choral works and virtuosic instrumental pieces during the Roman Catholic holy days when the opera house was closed-to start each half of a concert with anything other than a symphony by Joseph Haydn.

