Kelsee Kimmel to Join Broadway's HELL'S KITCHEN as Standby for 'Jersey'

Kelsee Kimmel (SIX) will make her return to Broadway as the Standby for the role of “Jersey” in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway. Kimmel will replace Donna Vivino who will play her final performance in the production on Wednesday, December 11.
As previously announced Shoshana Bean, who originated and received a Tony Nomination for her role, will play her final performance on Sunday, December 1. Jessica Vosk will assume the role of “Jersey” on Thursday, December 12, and Vivino will play “Jersey” in the interim from Tuesday, December 3 to Wednesday, December 11.
Kelsee Kimmel is a dynamic New York City-based performing artist and musician, celebrated for her captivating stage presence and versatility. Originally from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Kelsee honed her craft at Shenandoah Conservatory, where she earned her BFA in Musical Theatre. Kelsee gained widespread acclaim through her work with SIX: The Musical, performing as an Alternate (Aragon, Seymour, Parr) on the 1st and 2nd National Tours, with the Broadway company, and ultimately starring as Jane Seymour in the Toronto sit-down production from 2023 to 2024. Her other notable credits include Maureen Johnson in the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour, as well as roles in the 1st National Tours of Pretty Woman (Kit De Luca and Violetta understudy) and Kinky Boots (Pat). As a vocalist, Kelsee was the female lead singer for B.B. King’s All-Star Band global franchise.
The cast is led by Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.
It features Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Eliazar Jimenez, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb, Oscar Whitney Jr.
Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.
Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.
The creative team for HELL’S KITCHEN includes, Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).
The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Lily Ling. HELL’S KITCHEN began performances on Thursday, March 28, 2024 and opened on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.
