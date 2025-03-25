KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Movie Hitting Theaters This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kiss of the Spider Woman, the much-anticipated movie musical, has officially landed a distributor. Following the news that the Jennifer Lopez-led production would likely be released by Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate, and LD Entertainment, Deadline has confirmed that the deal has been completed, with the movie expected to hit theaters this fall in conjunction with awards season. An exact date has yet to be announced.

Kiss of the Spider Woman is the film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical of the same name. It is written and directed by Bill Condon, whose other musical credits include Dreamgirls and Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

“All of us who made this film believe it needs to be experienced in a theatre, so we’re grateful and excited to be partnering with the very talented folks at Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate Studios, and LD Entertainment to make that happen,” said Condon in a statement.

“On a personal note, this feels like a homecoming – Lionsgate picked up Gods and Monsters out of Sundance in 1998, and I’ve worked with them and Roadside on three other films since then.” Most recently, Roadside Attractions handled distribution for 2024's The Last Showgirl, starring Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Kiss of the Spider Woman explores the complex relationship between two men caged together in a Latin American prison for very different reasons. Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver-screen diva, Ingrid Luna.

The musical has a book by Terrence McNally, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The cast of the film includes Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, Bruno Bichir, Josefina Scaglione, and Aline Mayagoitia. The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1993, going on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Several of the performers also took home awards, including Chita Rivera.