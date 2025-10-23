Chita Rivera Was Originally Set to Appear in KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Movie

Click Here for More on Kiss of the Spider Woman Film

Before her passing in 2024, Broadway legend Chita Rivera was originally attached to appear in the film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, which hit theaters earlier this month.

"There's a role that was written for Chita in the movie, and Chita knew about it and she was going to do it," producer Tom Kirdahy shared in an interview on the Marks & Vincenteli podcast. The Broadway legend would have played Clemencia, a village woman who appears in the movie within the movie, as told by the character of Molina.

Rivera, who originated the roles of Ingrid Luna, Aurora, and the Spider Woman in the Broadway production, passed away in January of 2024, only a couple of months before filming began. Because of this, the part instead went to Broadway choreographer Graciela Daniele, Rivera's longtime friend with whom she had worked in shows like Chicago and The Visit.

Kirdahy shared that he, director Bill Condon, and composer John Kander were all in agreement that Daniele should take on the role. In a full circle moment, Kirdahy asked her to play the part after she sat behind him at Rivera's funeral. "That role was cast at Chita's funeral... We were howling, which Chita would have loved," the producer recalled.

In her career as a director/choreographer, Graciela Daniele has earned 10 Tony Award nominations and six Drama Desk nominations. Credits include Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life, Annie Get Your Gun, Marie Christine, Once on This Island, Chronicle of a Death Foretold, and Dangerous Game, and many more. Most recently, she choreographed The Visit on Broadway. In 2021, Ms. Daniele was the recipient of a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Bill Condon’s new adaptation is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name by the multiple Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer/lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1993, going on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Several of the performers also took home awards, including Chita Rivera.

