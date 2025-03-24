KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Nearing U. S. Theatrical Deal with Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate

Click Here for More on Kiss of the Spider Woman Film

Kiss of the Spider Woman may have found a theatrical home. According to Deadline, the Jennifer Lopez-led movie musical is in final talks to be distributed by Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate, and LD Entertainment in the U.S. This news comes after the movie made its world premiere in January at Sundance Film Festival.

If the ~$30 million deal is completed, the film will receive a domestic theatrical release, likely in 2025 or 2026, with a date to be determined. Most recently, Roadside Attractions handled distribution for 2024's The Lsat Showgirl, starring Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Kiss of the Spider Woman is the film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical of the same name. It is written and directed by Bill Condon, whose other musical credits include Dreamgirls and Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

The story explores the complex relationship between two men caged together in a Latin American prison for very different reasons. Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver-screen diva, Ingrid Luna.

The musical has a book by Terrence McNally, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The cast includes Jennifer Lopez, Luna/">Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, Bruno Bichir, Josefina Scaglione, and Aline Mayagoitia. The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1993, going on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Several of the performers also took home awards, including Chita Rivera.