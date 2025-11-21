KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Movie Soundtrack Now Available on CD

Click Here for More on Kiss of the Spider Woman Film

Kiss of the Spider Woman – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available on CD. The album was released in streaming and digital platforms last month and will be available on Friday, December 19.

Written by legendary duo John Kander and Fred Ebb and masterfully produced by Grammy-nominated music producer and supervisor Matt Sullivan (West Side Story, Dreamgirls), the songs are performed by global superstar and Golden Globe, SAG, and Grammy-nominated icon Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Out of Sight, Selena), and Tonatiuh (Vida, Carry On).

The film, which made its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it received rave reviews from critics and audiences, was directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon who created a stunning new adaptation of Manuel Puig’s 1976 novel and the Tony Award-winning Broadway production.

Order the CD and Pre-order vinyl here: http://www.centerstagerecords.com/

Digital and CD Track List

01. Overture - Sam Davis

02. Prologue - Jennifer Lopez

03. Her Name Is Aurora (Staff) - Tonatiuh, Aurora’s Staff

04. I Will Dance Alone - Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh

05. Her Name Is Aurora (Gala) - Jennifer Lopez

06. An Everyday Man - Luna/">Diego Luna, Jennifer Lopez

07. She's a Woman - Tonatiuh

08. Where You Are - Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh

09. Dear One / Querido - Federico Salles, Alejandro Ernesto Balbis Ortiz

10. I Do Miracles - Jennifer Lopez, Josefina Scaglione

11. Soon I Feel It - Jennifer Lopez

12. A Visit - Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh

13. Gimme Love - Jennifer Lopez

14. Never You - Jennifer Lopez

15. Kiss of the Spider Woman - Jennifer Lopez

16. Her Name Is Aurora (Finale) - Kiss of the Spider Woman Chorus

17. Anything for Him (Instrumental) - Sam Davis

18. Only in the Movies - Tonatiuh

19. Dear One (End Credits) - Sam Davis

20. The One Hot Spot in Town - Sam Davis

21. Over the Wall / Desiderio - Sam Davis

22. Carnival - Sam Davis

23. Armando Leaves - Sam Davis

24. Come Out (Bonus Track) - Mariano Condoluci

About Kiss of the Spider Woman

Dreamgirls and Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon returns to the movie musical in this dazzling Technicolor-hued fantasy. Valentín (Luna/">Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez). Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical hit.

Bill Condon’s visionary new adaptation is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name by the multiple Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer/lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). Written for the screen and directed by Bill Condon, this visually stunning and emotionally charged adaptation stars Emmy Award® nominee Luna/">Diego Luna (Andor, Y tu mamá también), Tonatiuh (Carry On, Promised Land), and Emmy®, Grammy® and Golden Globes Award-nominated superstar Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Out of Sight), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Luna/">Diego Luna. Produced by Barry Josephson, p.g.a., Tom Kirdahy, p.g.a., and Greg Yolen, p.g.a.

An Artists Equity and Mohari Media presentation, Kiss of the Spider Woman is a Josephson Entertainment / Tom Kirdahy / Greg Yolen / Nuyorican production. Bill Condon, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Mark Scheinberg, Dani Bernfeld, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Whitney Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Courtney Baxter, Luna/">Diego Luna, D. Matt Geller, Pamela Thur, Sam Weisman, Daniel Weisman, and Margaux Weisman serve as executive producers.