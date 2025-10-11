Video: Diego Luna on How KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Is a Celebration of Cinema and Theater

Click Here for More on Kiss of the Spider Woman Film

Kiss of the Spider Woman, the big screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, is finally in theaters. The John Kander and Fred Ebb musical stars Luna/">Diego Luna as political revolutionary Valentín, who was eager to work with director Bill Condon for the project.

"It was the opportunity to work with a director that I admire and also that understands and loves theater and cinema in a very specific way," Luna told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "[Condon] really wanted to do a film that, to me, was important these days, to celebrate cinema for what it could be and also allow ourselves to remind audiences that cinema should be that escape, but should also be that mirror..."

Kiss of the Spider Woman tells the story of Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser who shares a prison cell with Valentín (Luna). During their time together, Molina recounts the plot of his favorite Hollywood musical starring screen diva Ingrid Luna, played by Jennifer Lopez. Luna praised his co-star, noting her rigour and passion for her work.

"I was... very excited to work with someone who is so good at what she does. [Lopez] was the right companion, the right partner on this. I learned so much through the process about the way she gives herself to what she's doing."

On the film itself, Luna shared that he is proud of the final project, which served as a reminder to him of the value of the work of artists. "What we do matters if it's done correctly, if it's done in an honest way, if it means something to those doing it... than there's a reason for film to exist."

Watch the full interview now, where Luna speaks about filming the prison scenes with Tonatiuh and how they helped one another throughout the process.