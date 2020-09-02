Jessica Vosk, Jackie Burns, Jenna Leigh Green and More Appear on Elphaba-Themed SLUMBER PARTY LIVE!
The next Elphaba interview will be Saturday, Sep 5th at 4pm EST/1pm PST with the West End's Alice Fearn!
Jessica Vosk, Jackie Burns, Jenna Leigh Green, Lindsay Pearce, Christine Dwyer, Dee Roscioli and many more Wicked alum join Tim Murray on his YouTube channel for Slumber Party Live! At the start of quarantine, Murray hosted the reunion of Legally Blonde: Search for Elle Woods with Bernie Telsey, Lena Hall, and the entire original cast of the reality series on his YouTube channel. Now he is interviewing women who played Elphaba in Wicked the Musical. Earlier guests have included: Julia Murney, Eden Espinosa, Lilli Cooper, Nicole Parker
They are discussing their other iconic roles in theatre, what it was like to play the green girl, and having a slumber party full of Wicked themed games. The most recent video was with the longest running Elphaba Jackie Burns. Murray is announcing them weekly with clues about each performer for the online audience to guess. It is an Elphaba escape room!
Slumber Party is also available in podcast form wherever you get your podcasts.
Watch Jackie Burns' episode below!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
