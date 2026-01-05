National Tour of DIRTY DANCING Set to Launch in August 2026

A new Equity national tour of Dirty Dancing is scheduled to launch in August 2026, according to a recently released audition notice for the production.

The tour is being produced by Path Entertainment Group and Lionsgate Global Products & Experiences. The stage musical is based on the 1987 film, with original screenplay and book by Eleanor Bergstein.

Lonny Price will direct the touring production, with Matt Cowart serving as associate director. Choreography will be by Darrell Grand Moultrie, with music supervision and arrangements by Joseph Joubert.

Alchemy Production Group is listed as the general manager for the tour. Casting is being handled by The TRC Company, with Claire Burke, CSA, and Peter Van Dam, CSA named as casting directors.

Since its Australian debut in 2004, Dirty Dancing has had productions staged in the USA, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, South Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore and throughout Europe.

Dirty Dancing originally opened at London's Aldwych Theatre in 2006 with a record-breaking advance of £15 million, making it the fastest ever selling show in West End theatre history. The production became the longest running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre and played to over 2 million people during its triumphant 5 year run. A North American tour previously ran from 2014 through 2017.

