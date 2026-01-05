Video: Ben Platt, Meghan Trainor, & More in Trailer for THE BEAUTY





FX has released a new trailer for The Beauty, the new television series from Ryan Murphy and Matt Hodgson. The series, featuring Broadway alums like Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, and Ben Platt, premieres January 21, 2026 on FX, Hulu and Disney+ internationally.

The series follows FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall), who discover a new injection that makes people physically perfect, but with devastating consequences. The trailer previews the gruesome side effects of the miracle drug, including its billionaire inventor, "The Corporation, played by Ashton Kutcher, along with his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Ramos).

As the epidemic spreads, “Jeremy” (Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. The show also features Meghan Trainor, Peter Gallagher, Billy Eichner, Bella Hadid, Isabella Rossellini, Ben Platt, Jessica Alexander, and Vincent D’Onofrio and more as guest stars.

Created and written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson, FX’s The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, and Jeremy Haun. It is based on the comic book series written by Haun and Jason A. Hurley, who serves as a consultant.