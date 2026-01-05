Video: Matthew Morrison Brings RHYTHMS & REVELATIONS to 54 Below

Tony Award–nominated performer Matthew Morrison opened his musical cabaret RHYTHMS & REVELATIONS on January 27 at 54 Below. Check out videos of the show as Morrison performs songs from his Broadway roles including Finding Neverland, Hairspray, and more.

The show featured Morrison sharing reflections, personal memories, and philosophies through music. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the show here!

The cabaret is music directed by Sonny Paladino, with Beth Callen on guitar, Winston Roye on bass, and Clint de Ganon on drums. Rhythms & Revelations played four performances during its opening week at the venue.

The show returns this week for an additional four-night engagement, giving audiences another opportunity to see the Glee alum perform his original selections and storytelling live, with performances held nightly at 7:00 p.m.