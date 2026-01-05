Photos: Tony-Winner Jak Malone New Year's Eve Show  At The Laurie Beechman Theatre Raises $5,000 For BC/EFA

Tony Award winner Jak Malone marked New Year’s Eve with their New York cabaret debut at Laurie Beechman Theatre, raising $5,000 for Broadway Cares through ticket sales and online donations. Check out photos of the show.

The sold-out, one-night-only event was livestreamed internationally, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the organization.

Malone recently won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for their performance as Hester in Operation Mincemeat. The audience included fans of the production, several of whom reported having seen the show multiple times, as well as guests including Randy Rainbow and Iain Armitage.

During the approximately two-hour set, Malone performed material from a new musical they are writing with composer Alexander Sage Oyen, alongside selections from the musical theatre repertoire, including “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Being Alive,” “The Wizard and I,” and “The Ladies Who Lunch.” A featured moment of the evening was “Dear Bill” from Operation Mincemeat, during which Malone was joined by Ellis Bell, who interpreted the song in American Sign Language from center stage while Malone performed vocally. Music direction and accompaniment were provided by Jonas Tattersall.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre has announced upcoming programming for 2026, including its “Legends in Residency” series, featuring recurring appearances by Lorna Luft, Andrea McArdle, Donna McKechnie, and Lillias White.

In addition to their Tony win, Malone received the 2024 Olivier Award for the same role in the West End production of Operation Mincemeat. Their stage credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, Spies Are Forever, A Clockwork Orange, and multiple productions of Operation Mincemeat. Workshop credits include Benny & Joon and Grayson: The Musical. Malone trained at LIPA, earning a BA in Acting.

Photo Credit: Nicole Wilson