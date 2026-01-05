Ariana Grande Offers 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour Update: 'It's in a Good Place'

Even as the Wicked mania begins to die down in the coming months, Ariana Grande isn't going anywhere. In June of this year, the superstar will embark on her highly anticipated 'eternal sunshine tour,' which the performer says is currently "in a good place."

"I've been working on the set list for months now," Grande told E! News during the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. "It's in a good place, but we'll never know until we get into the rehearsals—which are starting very soon—and we put things on their feet if it'll make sense or not."

On the tour, Grande is expected to perform from her 2024 album of the same name, which includes hit songs like "The Boy Is Mine," "Yes, And?" and "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)." However, she is keeping the exact set list close to the vest. "I want to let it be a surprise," she said, adding, "I am grateful to work, and I'm excited for the tour."

'the eternal sunshine tour,' will kick off in June 2026 in Oakland, CA. The majority of the 2026 dates take place in North America, with stops that include Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Chicago. Her tour will conclude with five London dates in August. This is her first headlining run since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour. Take a look at the full lineup here.

In previous interviews, the Wicked star has shared that she is currently focusing primarily on her acting career and that the 2026 tour will likely be her last one for the foreseeable future. For the screen, she has booked roles in Focker In-Law, the new season of American Horror Story, and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. In November, it was announced that a West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, starring Grande and Jonathan Bailey, is also in the works.

Grande stars as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, the second part of which is currently in theaters and also available to rent or purchase on digital platforms. already been released. For her performance in the film, she has been nominated for a Golden Globe award.

Grande's most recent music release is "eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days edition," the deluxe edition of her acclaimed 2024 album. The new version of her album includes six additional tracks, including Twilight Zone, Warm, Dandelion, Past Life, and Hampstead, which is inspired by the UK location where she stayed during the filming of Wicked in 2023. Check it out here.

The latest version of her hit album follows her "slightly deluxe" and "slightly deluxe and also live" editions, which featured alternate live, acoustic, and remixed versions of the tracks. eternal sunshine, her first album since 2020, was released in March of 2024 to acclaim from fans and critics. The title takes inspiration from the 2004 Jim Carrey movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

A Grammy Award-winning performer, Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. Six of her studio albums have reached number one on the Billboard 200, and nine of her songs have topped the Billboard Hot 100. She previously appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas