Katie Kohler, Taylor Casas, Alec Silver and More Set for THE GET TOGETHER FESTIVAL

Producer Hub and The Tank have revealed the artists and shows for The Get Together, a three-day festival of live performance showcasing the work of artists from The Tank and Producer Hub communities. The Get Together will run Thursday, January 15 – Saturday, January 17, 2026 at The Tank.

Artists scheduled to showcase both full length pieces and excerpts & works-in-progress at The Get Together include Katie Kohler, Taylor Casas, Alec Silver, and Pete Betcher (Noted); Melissa Ingle and Sevrin Willinder (Time Travel Postman); Kate Pressman, Logan Reed, and Elizagrace Madrone (Marta Nesspek Presents…); Sara Farrington and Meghan Finn (A Trojan Woman); Soomi Kim and Chaesong Kim (Kathy Change: Letter to Amy Goodman); Sam Mueller (At The Confluence of Creeks); Geoff Sobelle (Clown Show); Lianah Sta. Ana and Sarah Shin (Performing Filipina), Maleek Rae and amani meliyah (BODYCOUNT); Carl Holder and Skylar Fox (Out of Order); Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland (Xhloe and Natasha: The Doctor Was His Mother); Savon Bartley (Holes in the Shape of my Father); and Cheeyang Ng and Emilio Ramos (Legendary).

Taking place during the month of January, when NYC comes alive to celebrate exciting new work in performance, The Get Together will showcase both work-in-progress performances and full showings, as well as a party to celebrate the artistic communities both organizations serve.

THURSDAY JANUARY 15

Noted, Time Travel Postman, and Marta Nesspek Presents…

Excerpts and Works-in-Progress

3pm and 5pm

Noted

Produced by The Back Pack

Co-created by Katie Kohler, Taylor Casas, Alec Silver, and Pete Betcher

Previously described as "a live action cartoon," "unmatched in its cleverness," and "pure entertainment that will leave you with a smile on your face and a glow in your heart."

Time Travel Postman

By Melissa Ingle and Sevrin Willinder

Produced by Devon Loves ME! Productions

A clown needs the audience's help to deliver letters across time and space!

Marta Nesspek Presents…

Written, Illustrated, and Performing Hands by Kate Pressman

Directed by Logan Reed

Dramaturgy & Creative Producing by Elizagrace Madrone

Join the live studio audience for this Very Special Episode as Marta Nesspek’s itinerant performance troupe broadcasts their latest Succinct Cinematic Selection - hand-rendered in Glorious Monochrome!

A Trojan Woman, At The Confluence of Creeks, and Kathy Change: Letter to Amy Goodman

Excerpts and Works-in-Progress

3pm and 5pm

A Trojan Woman

By Sara Farrington

Directed by Meghan Finn

Performed by Drita Kabashi

A Trojan Woman brings an ancient story into the heart of today’s headlines. Set in the aftermath of war, a woman and her child find themselves alone in a ruined city, echoing the sorrow and devastation of the women of Troy after the city’s fall to the Greeks in the Trojan War. The play follows her journey as she steps into the voices of ten different characters — each one telling a story of loss and survival. At its core, it’s a mother’s grief that shows the lasting cost of war.

At The Confluence of Creeks

Written by Sam Mueller (cofounder, Ten Toes Theater Collective)

Produced by Dom Martello (cofounder, Ten Toes Theater Collective)

Estranged brothers Caleb and Cain are reunited after their father dies when they’re miraculously granted Bighorn Sheep hunting licenses. The only issue is the sheep might be hunting them, too.

Kathy Change: Letter to Amy Goodman

Created by Soomi Kim

Directed by Chaesong Kim

Soomi Kim summons the fierce, unflinching voice of activist Kathy Change, inviting her urgent words to rise again.

Created and Directed by Geoff Sobelle

Workshop Showing

8pm

Clown Show is a portrait of America as a… falling-apart clown show. Happy Birthday, you don’t look a day over … how old was Rome when she fell?

The cast of Clown Show features Geoff Sobelle, Jenn Kidwell, Nikki Calonge, Sophie Bortolussi, Elvis Perkins, Gideon Irving, Leo Gurevich, Mike Dobson, and Domenica Fossati. Scenic & Lighting Design is by Maruti Evans, Sound Design is by Tei Blow, Costume Design is by Suzanne Bocanegra, Props Design is by Thomas Jenkeleit, and Music Direction by Mike Dobson. Jecca Barry is the Creative Producer.

FRIDAY JANUARY 16

BODYCOUNT, Performing Filipina, and One Show TBA

Excerpts and Works-in-Progress

3pm and 5pm

BODYCOUNT

Written, Co-Created, and Performed by Maleek Rae

Directed and Co-Created by amani meliyah

Written by Maleek Rae and directed by amani meliyah, BODYCOUNT combines their unique talents in a collaborative, community-driven experience that explores vulnerability, healing, and the human need for intimacy.

The cast of BODYCOUNT features Taj Burroughs, Murphy Lorenzo Applin, UGBA, Valentina Johnson, Graciella Ye' Tsunami, and Maleek Rae. Carlton V Bell II “cj” is the Intimacy Director and Deletris Bryant is the Stage Manager.

Performing Filipina

By Lianah Sta. Ana

Directed by Sarah Shin

Music Directed by Melody Valdez

Produced by Cindy Tsai

Performing Filipina tells stories of the “Filipina woman” and how she came to be, weaving together history and personal memory with reimagined Filipino folk songs and original music.

The cast of Performing Filipina features Lianah Sta. Ana, Angeleia Ordoñez, Emily Goes, Aliza Ciara, and Frenie Acoba.

Out Of Order

Written and Performed by Carl Holder

Directed by Skylar Fox

Produced by Most Unwanted

Full Length

8pm

One of The New York Times’ Best 16 Theatre Moments of 2025; Defector’s “Best Conceit” of 2025.

Part play, part high-stakes game of emotional Russian Roulette, Out of Order puts Carl’s fate in the hands of a giant bowl of index cards. Each one tells him—and all of us—what to do next. No performance is ever the same.

Out of Order features Simon Henriques as the Referee and Design by Adam Wyron. Katie Orenstein is the Assistant Director and Kobi Kassal is the Consulting Producer.

Xhloe and Natasha: The Doctor Was His Mother

Created and Performed by Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland

Lighting Design by Godfrey

Full Length

8pm

From Edinburgh Fringe favorites Xhloe and Natasha comes a night of absurdist clown, stand up, and beating a dead horse.

SATURDAY JANUARY 17

Holes in the Shape of My Father

Written and Performed by Savon Bartley

Full Length

3pm

Holes in the Shape of My Father is a play, written and performed by Savon Bartley, exploring what it means to grow up without a father.

Legendary

Written and Performed by Cheeyang Ng

Directed by Emilio Ramos

Music Directed by Eric Fegan

Full Length

3pm

Legendary follows a queer Asian immigrant narrator journeying through identity, belonging, and mythology. Through circle singing and collective storytelling, they transform ancestral legacies into a new creation myth of healing and becoming.

Festival Mixer

5pm