Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 06, 2026
Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! We’re back with another jam-packed edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, rounding up the biggest stories, exciting videos, and can’t-miss moments from across the theater scene. Settle in with your morning coffee and catch the new music video from All Out: Comedy About Ambition featuring Lawrence, head behind the curtain with Frank Wildhorn’s candid interview, and don’t miss your shot to win opening night tickets to Titanique! Plus, check out the latest industry buzz, new trailers featuring Ben Platt and Meghan Trainor, see who’s taking a final bow, and so much more. Let’s get your day started with all the Broadway you can handle!

Thursday, January 8
Bug opens on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Video: ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION Releases Lawrence's 'Whatcha Want'

You can now watch the music video for “Whatcha Want’ by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence in All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich and directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers.
Interview: Frank Wildhorn on His Global Career: 'Music, Like Love, Knows No Borders'

BroadwayWorld spoke with Frank Wildhorn to discuss his wide-ranging international career and his excitement for Chimney Town the Musical, his success across Asia and Europe, his writing process, and much more. Read the full interview here!
Contest: Win Opening Night Tickets to TITANIQUE on Broadway

Enter to win two tickets to opening night on Sunday, April 12, 2026, dinner, and a merch pack from Titanique on Broadway! The prize includes opening night tickets, dinner for two, and a merch prize pack.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 6, 2026- Win Tickets to TITANIQUE Opening Night and More Image Video: Ben Platt, Meghan Trainor, & More in Trailer for THE BEAUTY
by Josh Sharpe
FX has released a new trailer for The Beauty, the new television series from Ryan Murphy and Matt Hodgson. The trailer previews the body horror series, which features Broadway alums like Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, and Ben Platt. Check it out now. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 6, 2026- Win Tickets to TITANIQUE Opening Night and More Image Video: Inside the First High School Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN with CBS SATURDAY MORNING
by Josh Sharpe
CBS Saturday Morning recently aired a segment dedicated to the development of the new high school edition of Dear Evan Hansen. The segment highlights the pilot production that took place in Wisconsin and features an interview with the lead star and director of the production, as well as writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Check out the full segment now.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 6, 2026- Win Tickets to TITANIQUE Opening Night and More Image Video: Rob Colletti & Hayley Podschun Sing 'Sue Me' from GUYS AND DOLLS
by Joshua Wright
Watch Rob Colletti and Hayley Podschun perform Sue Me from Guys and Dolls. Directed By Washington National Opera Artistic Director Francesca Zambello and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse, Guys and Dolls plays STC’s Harman Hall through January 8th, 2026.. (more...)

Video: Jane Krakowski Takes Final Bow in OH, MARY! on Broadway
by Michael Major
Jane Krakowski took her final bow as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in Oh, Mary! on Broadway Sunday night. After her final bow, she was greeted onstage by Cole Escola, Sam Pinkleton, and Hannah Solow. Watch the video!. (more...)
Videos: Music Producer Greg Wells Shares Footage From WICKED: FOR GOOD Recording Sessions
by Josh Sharpe
In a series of new Instagram posts, Wicked music producer Greg Wells has shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the studio recordings of Wicked: For Good. Watch as the band plays snippets from 'Thank Goodness' and 'No Good,' with Stephen Oremus conducting the orchestra.. (more...)

Video: Alex Newell and Rachel Webb Perform 'Everlasting Love' at the Broadway Dreams Gala 2025
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch Alex Newell and Rachel Webb perform Everlasting Love at the Broadway Dreams Gala 2025! The event was co-directed by Tony Award winner Alex Newell and Emmy Award-nominated director and choreographer Spencer Liff.. (more...)
 
Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway League Leadership Awards, ACTF Drops Affiliation with Kennedy Center
by Alex Freeman
Happy New Year! This week, we’re catching up on a few different stories that you might have missed while you were out for the holidays - including the ongoing tumult at the Kennedy Center, multiple Broadway box office records, and the controversial reopening of a theatre in Mariupol. . (more...)    
Wanyue Jie Joins TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Producing Team at 17
by Gillian Blum
Wanyue Jie is making his mark on Broadway as an above-the-title co-producer of Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York running at the Longacre Theatre, at just 17 years old.. (more...)
Hannah Lowther and More Join LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL UK and Ireland Tour
by Stephi Wild
Musical theatre and Tik Tok star, Hannah Lowther will play Margot and Alternate Elle Woods in the new UK and Ireland tour of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL. The cast also includes George Crawford, Karen Mavundukure, and more.. (more...)

London Theatre to See in 2026- What's Coming to the West End and Beyond
by Aliya Al-Hassan
2025 was a stellar year from theatre, but now the New Year has rolled in, we can put away the festive decorations, throw out the last bit of leftover turkey and look forward to an even better twelve months of theatrical goodies.. (more...)

Additional Cast Joins Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, and More in DEATH OF A SALESMAN
by Stephi Wild
Additional casting has been announced for the new production of Arthur Miller’s towering American drama Death of a Salesman, featuring an array of veterans alongside Broadway debuts. Learn more about the cast here!. (more...)

Jessie Buckley Wins Critics Choice Award For HAMNET; Full List of Winners
by Stephi Wild
Jessie Buckley won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film adaptation of Hamnet. Wicked: For Good, which received 7 nominations, did not win any. Check out the full list here!. (more...)

Ariana Grande Offers 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour Update: 'It's in a Good Place'
by Josh Sharpe
Even as the Wicked mania begins to die down in the coming months, Ariana Grande isn't going anywhere. In June of this year, the superstar will embark on her highly anticipated 'eternal sunshine tour,' which the performer says is currently 'in a good place.'. (more...)

Music From George Gershwin, Betty Boop, and More Enter the Public Domain
by Stephi Wild
Four songs by George and Ira Gershwin, Betty Boop, Nancy Drew, and many more are among the intellectual properties that have officially entered the public domain, as part of Public Domain Day 2026.. (more...)

Eddie Redmayne

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"It's gonna be a happy new year!"

- RENT

Videos