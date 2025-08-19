Debut of the Month: Chiara Aurelia on JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN's Powerful Message

Click Here for More on Debut of the Month

Chiara Aurelia is currently making her Broadway debut as Shelby Holcomb in John Proctor Is the Villain! Aurelia recently made her Off-Broadway debut in Dilaria (DR2 Theatre). Her film credits include Luckiest Girl Alive, Fear Street: Part 2 – 1978, Back Roads, Gerald’s Game. TV: "Hysteria!", "Cruel Summer", "Tell Me Your Secrets".

BroadwayWorld spoke with Aurelia about what it means to making her Broadway debut with John Proctor Is the Villain, what she hopes audiences take away from the show, and more! Read the full interview here and check out photography by BroadwayWorld's own Jennifer Broski!

What does it mean to you that it's this show that you’re making your Broadway debut in?

It’s such an honor, honestly. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better show to make my Broadway debut with. And I had the opportunity to make my Off-Broadway debut about a month ago as well, which was really exciting. I think it was gearing me up and getting me ready for this show. I watched this show many times before I knew I was going to be a part of it, I’m such a fan of the writer and director, Kimberly [Belflower] and Danya [Taymor], they’re so talented, all of the actors in the show. The subject matter and the content that we’re working with is really important, and it’s really exciting to be a part of something like that, that’s really empowering young women.

What has the process been like in stepping into the role of Shelby and making it your own?

It’s been an exciting one! I was doing double duty for a second there, I was doing shows at night for Dilaria, and doing rehearsals during the day, which was really exciting, it had my brain in a lot of places at once. I think honestly the fact that I was so busy made it so that I didn’t have to be so nervous, which is nice. Of course, when you’re developing a character that’s already been originated by someone else, that’s a different experience than building it with the cast. But everyone has been so warm, and welcoming, and kind, and I couldn’t imagine working with better people. And Sadie is so wonderful and talented, and did such a great job with Shelby, it’s been an honor to share the role with her.

What do you remember most from your first performance in John Proctor Is the Villain?

I mean, it’s honestly kind of a blur! We did my put-in a couple hours before my first show, so it was really my first time running through it with the whole cast as one piece. And there were definitely fears and worries, ‘Is it all going to come together?’ Usually in rehearsal you’re working on scenes isolated from one another, so I think it was pretty nerve-wracking, but really exciting. You can kind of feel the tingle of nerves through your whole body, you’re just trying to get from one scene to the next, but it’s such a dream come true that by the time we made it to the bows it was really exciting.

Do you have a favorite onstage moment?

I really like the gas station scene. I love it a lot. My favorite line in the play is the one about fish with teeth on the outside of their heads. I like that moment, I think it’s nice to see Shelby and Raelyn bond. It’s the slowest scene in the show, and I think it’s like that for a reason. I always have a lot of fun doing it every night. But the dance is also awesome.

What is your favorite part about the character you play?

I think that she’s really smart, and outspoken, and she’s always saying what she wants to, and what she thinks, and she’s really honest, and I think there’s something really powerful about that. Even if not everyone understands her, she’s not afraid to be who she is, and I think that’s really empowering. I like the way that she puts herself out there, she’s trying to be confident in who she is. I think that’s really beautiful, and it makes it fun to bring her to life every night. And I think it makes it a little different every day. Depending on how I’m feeling, and what’s going on in my life, there are different moments that really stick out to me. But, she’s fiery and awesome, and I couldn’t imagine a better role. I’m really enjoying it.

What do you hope that audience members will take away from the show?

A lot of people mention at the stage door afterwards that it’s really cathartic, and it’s an enjoyable thing to watch as a girl. You can feel seen, and heard, and feel like there’s something you can relate to, which I think is really powerful. Even for women that aren’t in high school anymore, it’s awesome to feel like you can relate, and there’s this understanding. There are so many characters that are so different, and hopefully there is someone in the show you feel that you can relate to in watching it.

I also think it’s really important for men, and especially young men, to be given the opportunity to understand something. A show that’s really about girlhood, and about our experience in a way that normally you can’t experience in life, so that’s really exciting when people are given the opportunity to take a look into this. And that’s why this art is so powerful, there’s a point and a purpose to the show, and hopefully audience members are really having something to digest and take away from it afterwards.

Do you have any final thoughts you’d like to share?

I’m just so honored to be a part of the show, and I hope everyone comes and watches it before we close!