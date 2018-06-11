ICYMI: Dark, Thrilling, Strange and Sweet: A Day-After Recap of All Things Tony Awards!

The party's over... The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2017-18 awards season.

Now that we've all had a sufficient amount of time to recover from the excitement of the big night, treat yourself today to some highlights from ALL of the festivities. Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a recap of all things Tonys!

THE CARPET: BroadwayWorld's Walter McBride was on hand to bring us stunning photos, along with Katie Lynch, who caught up with all the stars before the ceremony began.

THE CEREMONY: You can revisit all of the evening's acceptance speeches. Also make sure that you relive highlights with photos and our LIVE Gifs! Did you miss the ceremony entirely? You can watch the full show here!

THE UPDATES: All day long, Mean Girls' DeMarius Copes took us backstage at Radio City, and last night BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg took over behind the scenes on Instagram! Cara Joy David also brought us live updates from the perspective of an industry insider.

THE WINNERS: Check out a complete list of the night's winners. Walter McBride brought you photos of the winners and Richard Ridge was in the Winners' Room for interviews with: Shalhoub, Lenk, Mendez, Tiffany, Cromer, Moses, Yazbek, Stachel, Fry, Jones, Lindsay, Micoleau, Austin, Sharifi, Roth/Levy, Davenport/Arnold, Thorne/Friedman/Callender,

THE AFTERWARDS: The stars partied hard after the ceremony at the Plaza Hotel. Get a recap of the evening courtesy of Amanda Prahl! What did the critics think of the evening? We've got the scoop, plus- the ratings are in!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You