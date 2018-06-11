Tony Talk: Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Katrina Lenk

2018 AWARDS SEASON
Katrina Lenk has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Katrina Lenk originated the role of "Dina" in Atlantic Theater Company's Off-Broadway production of The Band's Visit (Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actress in a Musical, Dorothy Loudon and Clarence Derwent Awards). Broadway: Indecent, Once, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, The Miracle Worker. Off-Broadway/Regional includes: Indecent (Vineyard Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Yale Rep), Touch (59E59), iWitness (Mark Taper Forum), Lost Land (Steppenwolf Theatre), Elemeno Pea, The Caucasian Chalk Circle (South Coast Rep), Camille (Bard SummerScape), and Lovelace: A Rock Opera (LA Weekly, LADCC and Garland Awards). TV/Film: "The Good Fight," "The Get Down," "Elementary," "The Blacklist," Look Away, Evol, FracKtured, Crime Fiction, among others. She is co-creator of the comedy web series "Miss Teri" and a member of several bands including her own, moxy phinx. katrinalenk.com

We're in the winners room with Lenk below!

