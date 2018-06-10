2018 AWARDS SEASON
TONY AWARDS: Watch Your Favorite Stars Strut the Red Carpet LIVE!

Jun. 10, 2018  

The big day is finally here! Follow along with BroadwayWorld ALL night, while you're glued to CBS on TV for all things Tony Awards.

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, live photos from the best photo team in the business, videos of the winners after they come offstage, special surprises, fashion and more! If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Tumblr do so for even more exclusive content! Be sure to join in the fun with our official Tony Awards Drinking Game (if you are 21 or older!) and get Tony-ready with our Songs of the Season playlist!

For now, join us in counting down to the ceremony by tuning into our live red carpet with Katie Lynch!

