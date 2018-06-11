2018 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

Miss the Tonys? Watch the Full Ceremony Now!

Jun. 11, 2018  

Did you forget to mark your calendar for last night's Tony Awards? We've gotcha covered. If you need a recap on Broadway's biggest night (or if you're already game for round two), you can watch the ceremony in it's entirety below!

The Band's Visit was the big winner of the night, taking home 10 awards, including Best Musical. Once On This Island took home a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, Angels in America for Best Revival of a Play, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won Best Play. Highlights from the ceremony performances from special award winner Bruce Springsteen, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and so much more!

Click here for the full list of winners!

Photo Credit: John P. Filo/CBS

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • BWW Exclusive: Patrick Page Shares His Personal Struggle with Depression; Reflects on Deaths of Kate Spade & Anthony Bourdain
  • TONY AWARDS: THE BAND'S VISIT Leads with 10 Wins & CURSED CHILD Leads Plays with 6 Wins
  • VIDEO: Watch Your Favorite Stars Strut the Tony Awards Red Carpet!
  • Breaking: Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale Will Lead AMERICAN SON on Broadway This Fall!
  • Once On This Island Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical
  • It's Party Time! Your Guide to 2018 Tony Awards Viewing Parties

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       