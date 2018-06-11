Miss the Tonys? Watch the Full Ceremony Now!

Did you forget to mark your calendar for last night's Tony Awards? We've gotcha covered. If you need a recap on Broadway's biggest night (or if you're already game for round two), you can watch the ceremony in it's entirety below!

The Band's Visit was the big winner of the night, taking home 10 awards, including Best Musical. Once On This Island took home a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, Angels in America for Best Revival of a Play, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won Best Play. Highlights from the ceremony performances from special award winner Bruce Springsteen, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and so much more!

Click here for the full list of winners!

Photo Credit: John P. Filo/CBS

