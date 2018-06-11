Photo Flash: Relive Broadway's Biggest Night- Highlights from the 2018 Tony Awards!
The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network Sunday, June 10th, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.
The Band's Visit was the big winner of the night, taking home 10 awards, including Best Musical. Once On This Island took home a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, Angels in America for Best Revival of a Play, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won Best Play. Highlights from the ceremony performances from special award winner Bruce Springsteen, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and so much more!
Check out photos from Broadway's biggest night below!
Photo Credit: John P. Filo/CBS
Leslie Odom Jr.
The ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Team
The ANGELS IN AMERICA Team
The Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
The HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Team
Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, & Jim Parsons
LaChanze & the cast of SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL
Andrew Lloyd Webber & Chita Rivera
James Monroe Iglehart & Sven
The Theatre Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
The Cast of CAROUSEL
The Cast of CAROUSEL
Gavin Lee & the Cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
Gavin Lee & the Cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
Lauren Ambrose & Henry Haddon Patton
The Cast of MEAN GIRLS
Barrett Wilbert Weed, Grey Henson, & Ashley Park
The Cast of MEAN GIRLS
Marissa Jaret Winokur & Brandon Victor Dixon
David Yazbeck