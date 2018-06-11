Photo Flash: Relive Broadway's Biggest Night- Highlights from the 2018 Tony Awards!

Jun. 11, 2018  

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network Sunday, June 10th, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.

The Band's Visit was the big winner of the night, taking home 10 awards, including Best Musical. Once On This Island took home a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, Angels in America for Best Revival of a Play, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won Best Play. Highlights from the ceremony performances from special award winner Bruce Springsteen, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and so much more!

Check out photos from Broadway's biggest night below!

Photo Credit: John P. Filo/CBS

