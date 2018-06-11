Photo Coverage: Broadway Parties Hard at the 2018 Tony Awards Gala!
The party's over... The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2017-18 awards season.
After the ceremony is when the real fun started though, as most of the evening's celebrity guests headed to the annual Tonys Gala at the Plaza Hotel. BroadwayWorld was there for the special celebration and you can check out photos below!
Click here for the full list of winners!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Matthew Morrison, Katherine McPhee
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Colin Hanlon
Ethan Slater and guest
Harry Hadden-Paton, Rebecca Night, Ashley Park
Tyler Micoleau and guest