Photo Coverage: Broadway Parties Hard at the 2018 Tony Awards Gala!

Jun. 11, 2018  

The party's over... The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2017-18 awards season.

After the ceremony is when the real fun started though, as most of the evening's celebrity guests headed to the annual Tonys Gala at the Plaza Hotel. BroadwayWorld was there for the special celebration and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Matthew Morrison, Katherine McPhee

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Catherine Zuber

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Colin Hanlon

Nikki M. James

Lindsay Mendez

Michael Arden, Andy Mientus

Hailey Kilgore

Chita Rivera

Susan Brown

David Cromer

Renee Fleming

Ethan Slater and guest

Lauren Ridloff

Jordan Roth

Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado

Harry Hadden-Paton, Rebecca Night, Ashley Park

Tina Landau, Joan Allen

Ming-Na Wen

Rachel Bloom

Jamshied Sharifi

Tyler Micoleau and guest

Itamar Moses

