Tony Talk: Best Sound Design of a Play, Gareth Fry

Olivier Award-winning Gareth Fry's recent theatre credits include Road at the Royal Court, Cat on a Hit Tin Roof at the Apollo, Barbershop Chronicles at the National Theatre, Woyzeck at the Old Vic, The Encounter for Complicite. Other productions include John for DV8, Waves at the National Theatre, David Bowie Is for the V&A and Black Watch for the National Theatre of Scotland. Gareth designed the sound effects for the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.

We're in the winners room with Fry below!