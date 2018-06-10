Tony Talk: Best Director of a Play, John Tiffany

2018 AWARDS SEASON
John Tiffany has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD.

Tiffany directed Once for which he was the recipient of multiple awards both in the West End and on Broadway. As Associate Director of the Royal Court, his work includes Road, The Twits, Hope and The Pass. He was the director of Let The Right One In for the National Theatre of Scotland, which transferred to the Royal Court, West End and St. Ann's Warehouse.

His other work for the National Theatre of Scotland includes Macbeth (also Broadway), Enquirer, The Missing, Peter Pan, The House of Bernarda Alba, Transform Caithness: Hunter, Be Near Me, Nobody Will Ever Forgive Us, The Bacchae, Black Watch, for which he won the Olivier and Critics' Circle Best Director Awards, Elizabeth Gordon Quinn and Home: Glasgow. Other recent credits include The Glass Menagerie at A.R.T, on Broadway, EIF and in the West End, and The Ambassador at BAM.

Tiffany was Associate Director of the National Theatre of Scotland from 2005 to 2012, and was a Radcliffe Fellow at Harvard University in the 2010-2011 academic year. For his work on Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, John received the Olivier Award for Best Director, one of a record-breaking nine Oliviers received by the production.

We're in the winners room with Tiffany below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

