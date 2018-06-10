Tony Talk: Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Ari'el Stachel

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

Ari'el Stachel has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Ari'el Stechl is making his Broadway debut after originating the role of Haled at the Atlantic Theatre Company (Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominations). Regional: The Golem of Havana (Barrington Stage Company). Workshops: We Live in Cairo (NYTW), The Visitor (Public Theatre). TV: "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "Jessica Jones" (Netflix). New Studio graduate at NYU. Follow him @arielstachel

We're in the winners room with Stachel below!

