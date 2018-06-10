TONY AWARDS: He/She Said What?! Relive the Acceptance Speeches!

As part of BroadwayWorld's expansive coverage of the 72nd Annual Tony Awards, we are providing the full text of all of the acceptance speeches; from the emotional to the bizarre, and everything in between. Keep up with all of the winners' speeches on our continuously updated list below.

Andrew Garfield, ANGELS IN AMERICA, Performance by Best Leading Actor In A Play: "This means a great deal. Thank you so much. At a moment in time where maybe the most important thing that we remember right now is the sanctity of the human spirit, it is the profound privilege of my life to play Prior Walter in Angels In America because he represents the purity of humanity. And especially that of the LGBT community. It is a spirit that says no to oppression, it is a spirit that says no to bigotry, no to shame, no to exclusion. It is a spirit that says we were all made perfectly and we all belong. So I dedicate this award to the countless LGBT people who have fought and died to protect that message for the right to live and love as we are created t. Tony Kushner, thank you for being the angel iof America that we all wish we could live in, that we all dream of living in on day. Marian Elliot adore you. You are my queen and all of our queens thank you so much. this incredible company, you are all geniuses in your own right. I bow to you so deeply you inspire me every day. To the crew at the Neil Simon Theater, you are all insane geniuses. To the shadows to Jordan Roth, Tim Levy, our producers, to other people that are escaping my mind. Miranda Cromwell I adore you. To my own personal tribe, to my mom and dad, I share this with you. To Kate Bridon and Greta Seecat. We are all sacred and we all belong, so lets just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked. Thank you so much."

Laurie Metcalf, EDWARD ALBEE'S THREE TALL WOMEN, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role In A Play: "Thank you so much. Thank you to the Tony voters and I'm so proud to be in the same category with these other fabulous actresses. Thank you to our ensemble: Glenda, Allison, Joseph. I'd like to thank Scott Rudin for producing this gorgeous revival of Three Tall Women and I would like to dedicate this to Joe Mantello, our director, who figured out what the script was in the rehearsal room and then taught it to me. Thank you."

Bruce Springsteen, Special Tony Award: "Thank you! Thank you. Thank you this is deeply appreciated, and thanks for making me feel so welcome on your block. Being a part of the Broadway community has been a great thrill and an honor for me. It's been one of the most exciting things that I have ever experienced. I've got to thank Patti Scailfa, my beautiful wife and artistic partner for her love and inspiration every night. I've got to thank Jon Landau, George Travis, Barbara Carr and Jordan Roth for great work getting our show on stage. And last but not least, our wonderful audiences who have made these shows so exciting and fulfilling. Evan, Jess, Sam, Daddy loves you, and thanks you've been wonderful to me this season. Thank you so much, God bless all."

Lindsay Mendez, RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN CAROUSEL, Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: "Oh My God, Thank you so much to the American Theater Wing and the Broadway League for this honor. I want to thank Scott Rudin and all of our amazing producers for being so wonderfully supportive. Jack O'Brian, you are my hero. You held my hand through this whole process and led our company with such passion and we love you for that. Andy Einhorn, thank you for helping me sing in this brand new way. Justin Peck, thanks for letting me dance. And my incredible company, oh man, you are divine artists and I love being on stage with all of you every night, I'm so grateful for that. I want to thank Joe Mantello, my cheerleader and wonderful friend, all my friends and family out there, hey guys, my beautiful husband, Philip, who is so patient and wonderful. I just want to say when I moved to New York I was told to change my last name from Mendez to Mathews or I wouldn't work and I just want to say how proud I am to be part of a community that celebrate diversity and individuality. To all of you artists out there, be your true selves and the world will take note. Thank you so so much."

Itamar Moses, THE BAND'S VISIT Best Book of A Musical: "Hi, um wow. Thank you so much. Oh, God. Musical theater adaptation is probably the most collaborative possible form of art, so there is a number of other people to whom this belongs. Although, I am going to keep it in my apartment. Eran Colirin, the filmmaker who entrusted us with the world he created. Oren Wolf, our producer who had the vision to see that it could be on stage. My collaborator David Yazbeck, the man with the soul of a poet and the sense of humor of a filthy 100 year old man. David Cromer, no other man could have done what you did with this material. Our amazing cast led by Tony Shaloub and Katrina Lenk. Our brilliant designers. Mark Subious and everyone at ETA. Neil Pepe and the Atlantic Theater. My father for convincing my mother for convincing my mother to conceal 80% of her anxiety when I embarked on this career, and my mother for getting my father in the years since to hold back 80% of his notes. And my partner Marika. I don't know what I'm going to complain about tomorrow but as I'm confident I will think of something. Thank you for listening, I love you. Thank you very much."

Nathan Lane, ANGELS IN AMERICA, Best Featured Actor In a Play: "Thank you very much, my heartfelt thanks to the Tony Awards for this tremendous honor and I salute my fellow nominees on their exceptional work this season. Many thanks to Rufis Norris and everyone at the National Theater who helped create this production. To Jorden Rothten Levi and the brave producers who brought it to Broadway. I want to thank everyone who works at the Neil Simon Theater, especially our fantastic stage management, our backstage crew, and my wonderful dresser Ken Brown. I thank all of our brilliant designers and the astonishing group of actors, dancers, and puppeteers let by the magnificent Andrew Garfield, it's an honor to share the stage with you. This production wouldn't be possible the brilliant Maryann Elliot, I thank you for your kindness, your passion, your determination, your inspiration, and your extraordinary vision. I want to thank Tony Kushner for being such an adorable genius, even his emails are Pulitzer-worthy. I'm standing here being Tony wrote one of the greatest plays of the 20th century and it is still speaking to us as powerfully as ever in the mist of such political insanity. I want to send my thanks and love to Tony Lip, Tony Howard, and Simon Halls for taking such good care of me. For Scott Rudin for his incredible friendship and most importantly to my dear husband - oh my I'm a mess - to my dear husband Devlin Elliot, the greatest blessing of my life, about eight years ago I decided I needed to shake things up, I needed to scare myself because I felt I had more to offer and as an actor this performance has been the culmination of a lot of that work and this award is a lovely vode of confidence that I've been on the right path. Thank you very much."

Ari'el Stachel, THE BAND'S VISIT, Featured Actor In A Musical: "Both of my parents are here tonight, and um, I have avoided so many events with them because for so many years of my life I pretended that I was not a Middle Eastern person. And after 9/11, it was very, very difficult for me, and so I concealed and I missed so many special events with them. And they are looking at me right now, and I can't believe it. I am just so thankful to Oren Wolf. John and John for being courageous, for telling a small story about Arabs and Israeli's getting along at a time where we need that more than ever. I am part of a cast of actors who never believed that they would be able to portray their own races, and we are doing that. And not only that, but we are getting messages from kids all over the Middle East thanking us and telling us how transformative our representation is for them. And so I just wanna thank the whole team. Cromer, Yazbeck for writing amazing songs. Itamar, I'm so proud of you. My cast. This is the craziest moment of my life, I never thought I'd be there. I want any kid that's watching to know that your biggest obstacle may turn into your purpose. Thank you very much."

