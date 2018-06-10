Tony Talk: Best Director of a Musical, David Cromer

David Cromer has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Cromer's recent directing credits include Man from Nebraska (Second Stage); the Off-Broadway premiere of The Band's Visit (Atlantic Theatre Company); The Effect (Barrow Street Theatre); Come Back, Little Sheba (Huntington Theatre); Angels in America (Kansas City Rep); and Our Town at the Almeida Theatre in London, which he also directed in Chicago, New York (Barrow Street Theatre), Los Angeles, Boston and Kansas City. Additional New York Credits include: Women or Nothing at Atlantic, Really Really at MCC, The House of Blue Leaves and Brighton Beach Memoirs on Broadway, When the Rain Stops Falling and Nikolai and the Others at Lincoln Center Theater as well as Tribes, Orson's Shadow (Barrow Street) plus Adding Machine, which was a BST production at the Minetta Lane. Originally from Chicago, his credits there include Sweet Bird of Youth (The Goodman), A Streetcar Named Desire, Picnic and The Price (Writers Theatre), Cherrywood, Mojo, and The Hot l Baltimore (Mary-Arrchie), The Cider House Rules (co-directed with Marc Grapey at Famous Door), and Angels in America (The Journeymen), among others.

For his work he has received a Drama Desk, three Obies, three Lortels, four Jeff Awards and in 2010 was made a McArthur Foundation Fellow.

We're in the winners room with Cromer below!

