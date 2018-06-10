Photo Coverage: 2018 Tony Awards Red Carpet Arrivals- Part 1
The stars are shining on tonight's red carpet, and BroadwayWorld's got a first look - check out the first batch of arrivals below, including Josh Groban, Cynthia Erivo, Laura Osnes and more!
Photos by Walter McBride
Lauren Worsham and Kyle Jarrow
Justin Peck and Guest
Josh Groban and Schuyler Helford
Cynthia Erivo and Guest
Jamie Parker and Guest
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett
Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez
Nick Scandalios and children
Frank Carucci and Mia Yoo
Guest and Christopher Gattelli
Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley