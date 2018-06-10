Industry Insight Tony Awards LIVE Blog

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

9:34 PM: Now Rachel Bloom is back. I didn't really miss her.

9:32 PM: They just really wanted Olaf in the number. Truly. So they added him. Bonus snowman!

9:31 PM: Another mega-mix for all the FROZEN fans. And they exist. I hear.

9:30 PM: Those people who were watching with their kids were getting read to turn off, so glad we caught them mid-show.

9:29 PM: "Joe Mantello found me a worthy opponent." Pretty good, Glenda Jackson. Applause from me.

9:28 PM: No one has ever looked as annoyed to get an award. Go Glenda Jackson!

9:27 PM: I was just asking when Claire Danes was coming back to Broadway. This will do I guess?

9:25 PM: Patti doesn't understand why no one is standing for Patti.

9:24 PM: HARRY POTTER cape tricks! Unveil Harry Potter! Expected.

9:23 PM: Oh, a photo from a Hong Kong HAIRSPRAY! Maybe that kid will see the revival... when it comes... one of these days.

9:20 PM: They are really using Rachel Bloom and her tiny hats less than last year.

9:18 PM: There is nothing catty you can say about this. So touching.

9:11 PM: Ari'el Stachel, a surprise winner, is really broken up. What an emotional speech. Saying so much about humanity.

9:10 PM: Uzo Aduba is suitably passionless in this delivery.

9:06 PM: And, during your commercial break, the people who light shows were honored. They were presumably lit at Radio City.

9:04 PM: I think I would have preferred a number with the women, but that really showed off the Tony winning choreography.

9:00 PM: Can someone explain his glasses to me? Add that to the Josh/Sara costumes.

8:59 PM: Nathan Lane was unusually touching with that speech.







8:58 PM: Nathan Lane called Tony Kushner adorable while accepting is award. He also did that on the red carpet. Not a person most people think of as adorable.

8:55 PM: Tatiana Maslany supporting TIME'S UP. That hasn't been made much of tonight.

8:54 PM: Itamar Moses beats Tina Fey. Words I never thought I'd see or write.

8:53 PM: I am waiting for WAITRESS to be mentioned 3 times more.

8:50 PM: This song is a clever riff on the original, but I need someone to explain the outfits to me. Please.

8:46 PM: Tina Landau matches the ensemble!

8:43 PM: SPONGEBOB is doing what MEAN GIRLS did--using what may be their most traditional Broadway musical number. Look at all the tapping!

8:42 PM: Clever to involve Ethan Slater when he isn't involved in the number itself.

8:40 PM: Lindsay Mendez spreads the love around and thanks a director of other shows, Joe Mantello. Nice. And he appears to be tearing up, as she is.

8:38 PM: Titus Burgess and his red suit are what this evening is all about.

8:36 PM: Both Lifetime Achievement recipients are relegated to the pre-show, but Bruce Springsteen of course gets air time, and an intro from Billy Joel.

8:30 PM: What award is happening right now? Best Choreography is also happening during the commercial break.

8:28 PM: It is a MY FAIR LADY mega-mix! The excitement.

8:26 PM: I have a feeling they didn't recalibrate Lauren Ambrose's performance for close-up.

8:25 PM: Amy Schumer is really nailing this intro.

8:24 PM: Oh, Laurie Metcalf just gave away a spoiler in her speech. Did anyone else notice?

8:23 PM: YES! YES! YES! Laurie Metcalf!!!! The THREE TALL WOMEN press agent and me will have a toast in a few hours.

8:22 PM: I really like Carey Mulligan. She looks like she is wearing a curtain, but she is super talented.

8:20 PM: Broadway banter. Great. But when we run beyond 11pm, no one will be laughing.

8:16 PM: During the commercials is when people us theater people care about are getting awards. Orchestrations happening right now.

8:14 PM: Casey Nicholaw LOVED that!

8:10 PM: The MEAN GIRLS ensemble sporting Broadway t-shirts. Did the individual cast members get to choose which?

8:07 PM: Andrew Garfield salutes Marianne Elliott. Does anyone else remember when the Weisslers blamed the bad reviews for their Miracle Worker on her?

8:06 PM: Kerry Washington gives a Tony to Andrew Garfield. Very Hollywood.

8:05 PM: Some of the audience was just confused.

8:00 PM: Here we go. Newsflash--our hosts play the piano and sing.

