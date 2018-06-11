The 72nd Annual Tony Awards Sees Increase in Viewership from Last Year's Broadcast

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosted the 72nd Annual TONY AWARDS last night live from the historic Radio City Music Hall! (Click here for a full list of winners.) According to the Hollywood Reporter, early returns for the 2018 broadcast have it performing ever so slightly better from the previous year

Broadway's biggest night earned an overnight 4.8 rating among metered market households. That's virtually even with 2017, up an incremental 2 percent. The previous year's show fetched 6 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 once complete numbers came in.

This year marked the 72nd anniversary of the TONY Awards, which were first held on April 6, 1947 at the Waldorf Astoria's Grand Ballroom. The ceremony is presented by Tony AwaRD Productions, which is a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys.

Photo Credit: John P. Filo/CBS

