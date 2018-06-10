Tony Talk: Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Lindsay Mendez

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

Lindsay Mendez has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CAROUSEL.

Mendez's Broadway credits include Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease. Off-Broadway/regional: The Golden Apple (City Center Encores!), Dogfight (Second Stage; Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), The Rose Tattoo (Williamstown Theatre Festival), 35mm, The Winter's Tale (Delacorte Theater).

In addition to appearing on the TV show "Smash," and releasing her debut album "This Time," her concert work includes appearances with Lincoln Center's American Songbook, the Library of Congress, Lyrics and Lyricists, and the American Pops Orchestra. In 2012, she co-founded Actor Therapy, a training and mentorship program for New York City artists, with composer Ryan Scott Oliver.

We're in the winners room with Mendez below!

