Social: What You Missed Backstage at the Tony Awards- Go Inside the Press Room!

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network Sunday, June 10th, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.

The Band's Visit was the big winner of the night, taking home 10 awards, including Best Musical. Once On This Island took home a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, Angels in America for Best Revival of a Play, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won Best Play. Highlights from the ceremony performances from special award winner Bruce Springsteen, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and so much more!

“The most important thing we remember right now is the sanctity of the human spirit.” – Andrew Garfield, Best Actor (Play) #TonyAwards A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jun 10, 2018 at 5:35pm PDT



“We’re music nerds, basically. We look at it as a series of problems to solve,” Jamshied Sharifi (Best Orchestrations) on the greatest challenge in bringing the music of @thebandsvisit to life. #TonyAwards A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jun 10, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT



#TonyAwards winner for his glorious choreography, @justin_peck says he’d like to try doing a new work as well as... wait for it... THE MUSIC MAN! ???? #ThingsWeNeed. Make it happen. (@carouselbway) A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jun 10, 2018 at 5:56pm PDT



Katrina Lindsay and Catherine Zuber designed the best costumes of the season. They showed up to the #TonyAwards dressed pretty snazzy themselves! What do you think? Have a favorite? #harrypotterandthecursedchild #myfairlady A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jun 10, 2018 at 6:10pm PDT



“Be your true self and the world will take note.” – Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez (@carouselbway) A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jun 10, 2018 at 6:21pm PDT



Lumos Maxima! Thanks for illuminating the world of #harrypotterandthecursedchild for us. Congratulations, Neil Austin!! ???? A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jun 10, 2018 at 6:35pm PDT



Congrats to Tony Award winner, David Zinn who has us wishing for a bikini bottom day! ?? Thanks for creating the wonderfully silly world of @spongebobbway and for sparking some serious pool party ideas. Bring the coleslaw and you’re all on the list. ?? ?? #tonyawards #spongebobsquarepants #spongebob A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jun 10, 2018 at 7:09pm PDT



5th time’s the charm. “I was going to say it’s taken me long enough… but that was too rude.” ???? Congrats, #GlendaJackson on your Tony Award win! ?? A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jun 10, 2018 at 7:18pm PDT



“The things we think inhibit us can become the motors and engines … to make us powerful.” – Tony Award winner, Ari'el Stachel (Featured Actor in a Musical - @thebandsvisit) A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jun 10, 2018 at 7:26pm PDT



Listen to what #TonyAwards winner #DavidYazbeck says about a Full Monty revival. “Got a few bucks?” #thebandsvisit @davidyazbek A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jun 10, 2018 at 7:31pm PDT



Jack Thorne, author of Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, says who he read #jkrowling’s epic series to. Same as many of us! Congrats on the Tony Award! #harrypotterandthecursedchild #tonyawards A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jun 10, 2018 at 7:56pm PDT



When playwright #TonyKushner heard what #RobertDeniro said at the #tonyawards (Hint: “F*ck Trump!”) and he echoes the sentiment: “I long for the day when we can forget he even existed”. #angelsinamerica A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jun 10, 2018 at 8:04pm PDT







