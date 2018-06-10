Tony Talk: Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Tyler Micoleau

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

Tyler Micoleau has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Micoleau's recent Off-Broadway work includes A Midsummer Nights' Dream (Public, Delacorte Theater, Central Park), The Antipodes (Signature), The Effect (Barrow Street), Familiar, Antlia Pneumatica (Playwrights Horizons, Drama Desk nomination). Other notable Off-Broadway: When The Rain Stops Falling (Lincoln Center Theater, Lucille Lortel Award), Blasted (Soho Rep, American Theatre Wing Hewes Award), Bug (Lucille Lortel and OBIE Awards). 2010 OBIE award for Sustained Excellence.

We're in the winners room with Micoleau below!

Related Articles