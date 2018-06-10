Tony Talk: Best Lighting Design of a Play, Neil Austin

Neil Austin's most recent West End theatre credits include Labour of Love, Ink, Woyzeck, The Goat, Travesties, The Entertainer, The Winter's Tale, Photograph 51, Bend It Like Beckham, Shakespeare in Love, Great Britain, Henry V and The Children's Hour. Austin has also worked extensively for the National Theatre, Donmar Warehouse and Almeida Theatre.

On Broadway his credits include Hughie, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Evita, Red, Hamlet, The Seafarer and Frost/Nixon. He was the recipient of the 2017 Olivier Award and the 2017 Whatsonstage Award for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the 2010 Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for Red on Broadway, and the 2011 Olivier Award for The White Guard at the National Theatre.

