How Hannah Tramonte Found Inspiration in The Sound of Music - Next on Stage

We're down to our top 5 in the Next on Stage competition!

Contestant Hannah Tramonte shares more about her charity, her performance as Matilda, and why The Sound of Music is her favorite musical!

What charity did you pick and why?

I picked St. Jude's because all children should have a fair chance to live a healthy and happy life. When a child and family is faced with a tragic diagnosis it turns their entire life upside down. St. Jude gives those families the hope and care that they need to get them through this tough time. It would mean so much to me to be able to contribute to those families in need.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

I remember the feeling I had after my performance as Matilda when I was able to meet audience members after the show and they expressed to me how my storytelling and acting conveyed such strong emotions inside of them. Acting was one of the skills I had to work the most on leading up to the show, so to hear these comments made me feel so good that I knew all of my hard work paid off and I did my job as an actress to make people believe they were part of the story.

What is your favorite musical and why?

My favorite musical is the Sound of Music because I was so inspired and intrigued by watching the children act on stage and what a wonderful job they did. When I left that night all I could think about was how I could do that one day.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

Since my shows have been canceled I have been taking this time to rehearse my music, participating in a zoom acting class, and spending time with friends and family (at a distance of course).

Give a shoutout!

I would like to thank Broadway World for this amazing opportunity. Shout out to my vocal teacher Denise Milner Howell and performance coach Helen Welch, and my entire family and community for voting for me and supporting me through this journey!

Want to see Hannah in the final 3? Vote for her HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 3 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 24th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 25th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 3! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You