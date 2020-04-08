Here's Where You Can Stream Dance Performances Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

While live performances have temporarily shut down, many dance companies have brought their performances online!

Here is a list of places to stream dance online:

Trisha Brown Dance Company

Watch videos weekly on the company's website and IGTV channel (@trishabrowncompany). Next up is her 1985 "Working Title" and a new social-distancing version of her 1971 "Roof Piece". trishabrowncompany.org'

Marquee TV

A 30-day free trial gives you access to performances by the Royal Ballet, New York City Ballet, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet, dance documentaries and more! marquee.tv.

Chocolate Factory Theater

Take a look at a collection of their performances from the past decade - along with in which the artists talk about their work. vimeo.com/chocolatefactory.

OntheBoards.TV

Access On the Board's to the full library of films including Tere O'Connor's "Bleed," Okwui Okpokwasili's "Bronx Gothic" and Ralph Lemon's "How Can You Stay in the House All Day and Not Go Anywhere?" ontheboards.tv

Merce Cunningham Trust

Check out videos on theirYouTube channel; "Night of 100 Solos," and last year's celebration of Cunningham's 100th birthday at vimeo.com/mercecunninghamtrust. You can watch full-length recordings of 13 Cunningham works, including "Summerspace" and "Beach Birds," in the Dance Capsules section of mercecunningham.org.

Ovid.tv

Check out dance documentaries like "Carmen and Geoffrey" , "Secundaria," and "Dancing Dreams with a two-week free trial. ovid.tv

(Re)Live Arts Streaming

New York Live Arts and its resident troupe, the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company present talks and performances: newyorklivearts.org/streaming

Rosas Open Streaming

Watch performances from West Side Story's choreographer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker's "Rain" and Achterland." rosas.be

Upstreaming

Fisher Center for Performing Arts at Bard College features "What Remains," (to be released April 8); Beth Gill's "Catacomb" and Tere O'Connor's "Long Run" (to be released April 15); and "Chambre" by Jack Ferver and Marc Swanson (to be released April 22) and more! fishercenter.bard.edu

PlayBAC

Baryshnikov Arts Center presents a weekly series of never before seen videos beginning April 9 with the "Afectos." Other dance offerings include Rashaun Mitchell's "Interface" (April 23-28) and Vertigo Dance Company's "One. One & One (May 7-12). bacnyc.org/playbac





