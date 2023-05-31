HAMILTON Will Make Middle Eastern Debut in Abu Dhabi Next Year

The Tony®️, Grammy®️, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical, Hamilton, is making its Middle Eastern debut in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena next year! The production will run from 17 January until 4 February, 2024.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.