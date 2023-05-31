HAMILTON Will Make Middle Eastern Debut in Abu Dhabi Next Year

The production will run from 17 January until 4 February, 2024.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 1 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Photo 3 Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Photo 4 Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

The Tony®️, Grammy®️, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical, Hamilton, is making its Middle Eastern debut in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena next year! The production will run from 17 January until 4 February, 2024.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

HAMILTON Will Make Middle Eastern Debut in Abu Dhabi Next Year Photo
HAMILTON Will Make Middle Eastern Debut in Abu Dhabi Next Year

The Tony®️, Grammy®️, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical, HAMILTON, is making its Middle Eastern debut in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena next year! The production will run from 17 January until 4 February, 2024.

Video: HAM4HAM Gets Corny With The Casts of SHUCKED And THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Photo
Video: HAM4HAM Gets Corny With The Casts of SHUCKED And THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

The Thanksgiving Play stars D'Arcy Carden and Chris Sullivan joined Lin-Manuel Miranda outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre today to welcome book writer Robert Horn and the Tony-nominated cast of Shucked for a special performance. Watch the video!

Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Star J.Harrison Ghee Performs You Coulda Knocked Me Over With A Fe Photo
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Star J.Harrison Ghee Performs 'You Coulda Knocked Me Over With A Feather' At Today's HAM4HAM

Leopoldstadt stars Brandon Uranowitz and Joshua Malina joined Lin-Manuel Miranda outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre today to welcome Tony-nominees J. Harrison Ghee, Marc Shaiman, and the ensemble of Some Like It Hot for another return engagement of the outdoor mini-concert series, Ham4Ham! See video of the performance!

Video: Stars From KIMBERLY AKIMBO, CAMELOT, And A DOLLS HOUSE Join Todays HAM4HAM! Photo
Video: Stars From KIMBERLY AKIMBO, CAMELOT, And A DOLL'S HOUSE Join Today's HAM4HAM!

Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed from A Doll's House joined Lin-Manuel Miranda outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre today to welcome Tony-nominee Bonnie Milligan, Phillipa Soo, and the ensemblists from Kimberly Akimbo and Camelot for a special Ham4Ham! See video of the show!


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Hamilton Wait For It Mug Hamilton Wait For It Mug
Hamilton Shot Glass Hamilton Shot Glass
Hamilton Magnet Hamilton Magnet
Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee

More Hot Stories For You

Carolee Carmello, Stephen Schwartz & More to Join Charles Strouse's 95th Birthday Celebration at 54 BelowCarolee Carmello, Stephen Schwartz & More to Join Charles Strouse's 95th Birthday Celebration at 54 Below
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Kyle Taylor Parker Will Bring JUKE JOINT JUBILEE to NYC This SummerKyle Taylor Parker Will Bring JUKE JOINT JUBILEE to NYC This Summer
Manhattan Theatre Club Names Chris Jennings as Executive DirectorManhattan Theatre Club Names Chris Jennings as Executive Director

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You