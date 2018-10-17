HAMILTON Offers $10 Performance Oct. 31st, Denee Benton and Carvens Lissaint Join Cast

On Wednesday, October 31 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, all available tickets for the 8:00pm performance of Hamilton will be sold for $10.



"The #Ham4Ham lottery has been providing patrons the opportunity to purchase tickets to Hamilton for $10 since the musical began performances over three years ago on Broadway, and continues with all productions of Hamilton, including the forthcoming engagement in San Juan, Puerto Rico. We announce with great pleasure today that tickets to Hamilton on Broadway will be sold for $10 as a Halloween treat to our fans," says Mr. Seller.



All tickets will be sold via the Hamilton Digital Lottery.



Details and information:

Patrons can enter the lottery from October 17 through October 24 via the official Hamilton app. To download the Hamilton app visit HamiltonMusical.com/app.

Beginning October 26, winners will receive a single use code from Ticketmaster by email which they must use to purchase one or two tickets.

Ticket(s) may be picked up at will call beginning at 5:30 PM on October 31 with a valid photo ID.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

For more details please visit HamiltonMusical.com/lotto.



In addition, Wallace Smith has joined the Broadway company as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison and that Denée Benton and Carvens Lissaint will join the cast on October 30 as Eliza Hamilton and George Washington, respectively.



Michael Luwoye as Alexander Hamilton leads the Broadway Hamilton company which includes Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr; Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington; Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler; James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Lexi Lawson as Eliza Hamilton; Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; Euan Morton as King George III; and Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison. Bryan Terrell Clarkand Lexi Lawson will play their final performance on October 28.



The Broadway company includes Lauren Boyd, Andrew Chappelle, Hope Endrenyi, Karla Puno, Garcia Lexi, Garcia Christina, Glur, Sean Green, Jr., David Guzman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Roddy Kennedy, Eddy Lee, Jevon McFerrin, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Terrance Spencer, Kim Taylor, Raven Thomas, Ryan Vasquez, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Robert Walters, Kyle Weiler, and Zelig Williams.



HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.



HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

