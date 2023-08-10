HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience

Super League has partnered with the internationally-renowned musical Hamilton,to launch the exciting new immersive experience Hamilton Simulator on Roblox, a global immersive platform where over 66 million people connect and communicate daily.



Hamilton Simulator brings the show's groundbreaking music to life in an entirely new way. Through innovative design and iconic, artistic set pieces, new and existing fans alike can now immerse themselves into an adventure inspired by history with themed activities and interactive discovery of the magic of Hamilton.



“A once-in-a-generation cultural touchstone, Hamilton has expanded horizons and entertained legions of global fans, and now will be introduced to the massive global audience in the immersive world on Roblox,” says Matt Edelman, President and Chief Commercial Officer for Super League. “We are grateful to the creators for allowing us to bring the music and majesty of Hamilton to an engaged and passionate community on such a powerful platform.”



An exciting collector/simulator-style experience, Hamilton Simulator transports users into different zones, each referencing signature locations from the musical. Visitors arrive via ship at the Old New York Docks and follow in the footsteps of Alexander Hamilton, where he started his life in what would become America. Here, the Roblox community can unlock collectible versions of Hamilton characters that become companions on their journey, rapping, singing, and going head-to-head with adversaries as they go deeper into the narrative world brought to life on Broadway. The experience ratchets up when players encounter enemies in memorable levels such as Schuyler Mansion Ballroom, Washington's Office, and Yorktown Battlefield, all while unlocking trusted companions to help them in their battles. Using unique musical signatures, users can defeat enemies and earn coins to access more powerful companions or additional in-experience boosts and resources. As participants progress, they can become increasingly powerful and engage in more challenging levels of the battle.



“This partnership highlights the creativity and limitless fun made possible by artistic collaboration across mediums,” says Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and original star of Hamilton. “I can't wait to see how people will shape their own adventures, forge new connections, and experience Hamilton in an entirely new and interactive way with Roblox.”



Hamilton Simulator, created in collaboration with Small World Games, is available to play now, exclusively on Roblox. To join the adventure, create or log into your existing Roblox account and begin your journey here.