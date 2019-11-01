Exclusive: Get A First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On Tour

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

The National tour of Once On This Island is now officially on the road across the country! Once On This Island will play over 25 cities in its first year on tour. Get a first look at all new production photos!

Cast members from the 2017 Broadway revival of Once On This Island lead the touring company, including "American Idol" Alum Tamyra Gray as Papa Ge, Cassondra James as Erzulie, Tony Nominee Phillip Boykin as Tonton Julian, Courtnee Carter as Ti Moune and Tyler Hardwick as Daniel Beauxhomme. Completing the gods of the island are Jahmaul Bakare as Agwe and Kyle Ramar Freeman as Asaka.

Casting also includes Briana Brooks as Andrea, George L. Brown as Armand and Danielle Lee Greaves as Mama Euralie, along with Mckynleigh Alden Abraham, Michael Ivan Carrier, Jay Donnell, Phyre Hawkins, Savy Jackson, Alex Joseph Grayson, Tatiana Lofton, Robert Zelaya and MiMi Crossland & Mariama Diop.

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

Photos by Joan Marcus.





