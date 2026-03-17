Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Stars Visit Bob the Drag Queen at MOULIN ROUGE!

From the runway to Broadway! Stars of RuPaul's Drag Race visited Bob the Drag Queen at Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Broadway. The season eight winner was joined by Megami, Aquaria, Alexis Michelle, Kandy Muse, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Bob the Drag Queen, Marcia Marcia Marcia, DD Fuego, Myki Meeks, Robin Fierce, Crystal Envy and Amanda Tori Meating at the hit musical.

Bob will perform in the show through Sunday, March 22 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Megan Thee Stallion takes over the role of 'Zidler' on Tuesday, March 24.

Winner of ten Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been performed to over 10 million audience members worldwide. It's currently playing in New York, across North America on a national tour, in London’s West End, Germany, The Netherlands and on World Tour.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Photos: Bruce Glikas



Megami, Aquaria, Alexis Michelle, Kandy Muse, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Bob the Drag Queen, Marcia Marcia Marcia, DD Fuego, Myki Meeks, Robin Fierce, Crystal Envy and Amanda Tori Meating

Megami, Aquaria, Alexis Michelle, Kandy Muse, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Bob the Drag Queen, Marcia Marcia Marcia, DD Fuego, Myki Meeks, Robin Fierce, Crystal Envy and Amanda Tori Meating

Myki Meeks, DD Fuego, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Luxx Noir London, Bob the Drag Queen, Kandy Muse, Alexis Michelle, Aquaria, Megami, Amanda Tori Meating, Crystal Envy and Robin Fierce

RuPaul's Drag Race Stars & Local Drag Artists including Myki Meeks, DD Fuego, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Luxx Noir London, Kandy Muse, Alexis Michelle, Aquaria, Megami, Amanda Tori Meating, Crystal Envy, Robin Fierce

Bob the Drag Queen