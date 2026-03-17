Jerry Mitchell Will Direct BOOP! THE MUSICAL Japan Premiere Starring Makoto Rei

A new production of BOOP! The Musical will make its Japan premiere in 2026, with performances scheduled in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka. The production will star Makoto Rei in the title role.

The production features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, whose credits include Kinky Boots and Pretty Woman: The Musical. Music is by David Foster, with lyrics by Susan Birkenhead and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin.

Makoto Rei will lead the production as Betty Boop. The role marks her first musical starring role following her departure from the Takarazuka Revue.

The musical will begin performances in Tokyo at Tokyu Theatre Orb from May 27 through June 21, 2026. The production will then travel to Osaka, where it will play the Umeda Arts Theater Main Hall from July 4 through July 22, followed by a run at Hakataza Theatre in Fukuoka from July 30 through August 16.

BOOP! The Musical is based on the animated character Betty Boop, who was created in the United States in the 1930s. The musical follows Betty as she leaves her black-and-white animated world and arrives in modern-day New York City. There, she encounters new friends and begins to explore questions about identity and purpose.

Makoto Rei will lead the production as Betty Boop. The role marks her first musical starring role following her departure from the Takarazuka Revue, a Japanese all-female musical theatre troupe based in Takarazuka.

The cast will also include Yuya Matsushita and Kenta Mizue alternating as Dwayne, a musician who meets Betty and reevaluates his path. Emiko Suzuki and Renge Fujimori will share the role of Trisha, while Daisuke Watanabe and Masaki Nakagauchi will alternate as Raymond. Kenya Osumi and Yoshihisa Higashiyama will alternate as Grampy, and Reon Yuzuki will appear as Valentina. Additional cast includes Marie in the role of Carol and Ruito Aoyagi as Oscar Delacorte.

Tickets for the Tokyo and Osaka engagements will go on sale May 10, 2026, with Fukuoka tickets going on sale June 27, 2026.