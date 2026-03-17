Video: TITANIQUE Cast Gets Into Costume; Sees Broadway Set For the First Time

The cast of Titanique is getting ready to begin performances on Broadway! In a new Instagram video, the show's social media shared a first look at the cast in costume as they see the Broadway set for the first time. watch to see Marla Mindelle and her co-stars be shocked by the big reveal.

Joining Mindelle in the cast is Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

"The audience is going to be so gagged the second that kabuki curtain drops in the opening of the show when we're singing 'I'm Alive.' And you see the set for the first time. You're all gonna die. You're all gonna go down to the bottom of the ocean and drown because that's how incredible that moment is," Rousouli recently teased about the set.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, TITANIQUE reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.