Don't Throw Away Your Shot! Bid Now on Tickets to See Lin-Manuel Miranda in HAMILTON in Puerto Rico

Don't throw away your shot to see Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the role he created, Alexander Hamilton, in Puerto Rico!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is returning to his lead role as Alexander Hamilton for 24 performances only when he brings Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical phenomenon Hamilton to Puerto Rico.

The high bidder and a guest will enjoy two premium tickets to opening night on January 11, 2019, at the University of Puerto Rico. Tickets are available exclusively on Charitybuzz prior to a limited public sale later in the fall. The recipient of this experience will also meet Lin-Manuel Miranda at the star-studded after-party, and take home a framed and signed photo of you with Lin.

For this special limited engagement, Lin-Manuel Miranda, his family and the producers of Hamilton have partnered with the Flamboyan Foundation to create the Flamboyan Arts Fund, which aims to build hope, stimulate the economy and enrich people's lives through theater, dance, music, literature, visual arts and other expressions of humanity. The Flamboyan Arts Fund supports institutions and arts groups, independent artists, musicians galleries and more during the rebuilding of Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria to nurture the island's vibrant culture.

To learn more and bid on this once-in-a-lifetime Hamilton experience starring its award-winning creator, please visit Charitybuzz.com/Ham4PR. The Charitybuzz auction closes August 15, 2018, at 3:40pm ET.

