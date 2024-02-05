CHICAGO Has Best Non-Holiday Performance Week In the Show's History

By: Feb. 05, 2024

CHICAGO Has Best Non-Holiday Performance Week In the Show's History

Chicago, Broadway’s longest running American Musical, had its highest grossing non-holiday performance week in the show’s 27-year history. The production grossed $939,177.40 for the week ending February 4, 2024, surpassing the previous record of$926,363.35 for the week ending March 26, 2023.  

Chicago is Broadway’s longest running American musical in Broadway history.

"Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix is currently making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago

Ariana Madix will play an 8-week limited engagement in Chicago through Sunday, March 24, 2024. 

See photos from Madix's opening night HERE

The current cast of Chicago features Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. London as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Max Clayton, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, and Jayke Workman.

About Chicago

 With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

 Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

 Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

 Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

 

Performance Schedule

Mondays at 7pm, Tuesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm & 7pm

Added performances Wednesday 3/27 @ 2pm & 7pm

 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




