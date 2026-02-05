BroadwayWorld Classifieds 2/5/2026; Jobs In Design, Sales, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Classes / Instruction: Technical Theater Sales Manager

About Art House Productions Founded in 2001, Art House Productions is a vibrant performing and visual arts center located in Jersey City, NJ. Art House is a home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas. We engage, inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences with ambitious performing and visual arts programs; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning to a diverse community; †and we celebrate the essential power of the arts to illuminate our common humanity. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Associate (One-Night Gig)

Duse Productions is seeking a reliable and friendly Front of House Associate for a one-night theatrical performance of An Enemy of the People (Equity Approved Showcase) on Friday, February 6 in New York City. This role is ideal for someone with experience in theatre, events, or customer-facing hospitality who enjoys working with live audiences. The Front of House Associate will be responsible for guest check-in and ensuring a smooth audience experience before and during the performance. Appro... (more)

Classes / Instruction: SIGN UP for RBR's 2026 VIRTUAL OSHA Classes for the Entertainment Industry

Spring into action with your OSHA 30 card and ETCP renewal credits. Register today! OSHA 30 Construction - Spring 2026 🌷 Our next OSHA 30 Construction Class for the Entertainment Industry is... Monday, March 2 Wednesday, March 4 Monday, March 9 Wednesday, March 11 Monday, March 16 10am - 7pm ET https://checkout.square.site/merchant/19QCGWN53H58S/checkout/DRYKXUKULLCZ7PFV3JT3FLRE OSHA 30 General Industry - Summer 2026 ☀️ The summer session of our OSHA 30 General Industry C... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Coordinator

Aurora Productions is seeking an energetic, go-getter interested in learning the ins and outs of Production Coordination. The Production Coordinator interfaces with Aurora’s Production Managers as well as our clients and designers to both help prep and manage the run of our productions and serve as the consistent voice of communication, both internally and externally. The long-term goal for the new Production Coordinator is to become a senior member of the team. As the role develops, Aurora i... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Theatre of Youth hiring Production Manager (part-time)

About the Position: Reporting to the Executive Director, the successful candidate will be responsible for supervision of all overarching production aspects of Theatre of Youth’s productions, special events, and building operations. This position is ideal for a highly organized, detail oriented, and independent individual with a passion for the performing arts and a knowledge of theatre industry trends and best practices. Current season structure includes three mainstage season production. Re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director - Quantum Theatre

Quantum Theatre seeks a visionary and dynamic Artistic Director to succeed Founding Artistic Director Karla Boos upon her retirement at the end of 2026. Quantum creates bold, thought-provoking theater in Pittsburgh, often in non-traditional spaces where the environment is integral to the storytelling. The next Artistic Director will bring a clear artistic vision for advancing Quantum’s legacy and the experience to direct and/or produce ambitious experimental work, build creative t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Designer — Ghostlight Theater Camp

Job Description – Scenic Designer Ghostlight Theater Camp is founded on the core values of joy, creativity, gratitude, and community. We operate two 3-week sessions each summer, with all design staff and many campers participating in both sessions. In addition to these sessions, staff participate in training and development before campers’ arrival. As Scenic Designer, you will join a group of enthusiastic artistic, leadership, and counseling staff in creating a summer of life-changing theater... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Programs (Part-Time)

Open Stage Project is a nonprofit closing the gender gap in technical theater by giving young women and nonbinary students hands-on training, mentorship, and backstage industry experience. We are seeking a Part-Time Director of Programs to lead our educational programming, including afterschool classes, workshops, studio tours, mentorship coordination, and special events. This role works closely with teaching artists, industry partners, and the Events & Media Associate to deliver high-quality... (more)

Classes / Instruction: SEEKING OPEN MIC PERFORMERS!

Join the People's Improv Theatre this Friday and Saturday for THE LOOPY MIC! Do you have a new song you've been wanting to tape for your reel? A stand up routine or character you need to test out in front of a live audience? THE LOOPY MIC is your perfect opportunity! Join us on Friday or Saturday to perform your latest work, and we'll provide you with a professional-quality tape of your performance. Bring all your friends and family for an evening of stellar performances & delicious Korea... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Employment opportunities at Duet

Calling all compassionate and reliable caregivers to support NYC seniors. Can you be a source of stability and connection for someone in this dynamic city? Have you supported someone who relied on you for an extended period of time? You may be a strong fit for our companion roster at Duet. A companion position ranges in hours, but depends largely on a set and recurring schedule. In addition to experienced healthcare workers, we hire people with personal experience with elder care, memory care... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: The McCallum Theatre seeks Vice President—General Manager

Organization The McCallum Theatre (the McCallum), operated by Friends of the Cultural Center, Inc., is a premier performing arts institution dedicated to entertaining, educating, and enriching the Coachella Valley through world class performances and transformative arts education. Rooted in the belief that the performing arts foster connection, creativity, and community vitality, the McCallum serves as both a cultural anchor and an artistic catalyst for the region. Located in Palm Desert, Ca... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Michael Maggio Directing Fellow 2026-2027

JOB TITLE: Michael Maggio Directing Fellow 2026-2027 REPORTS TO: BOLD Artistic Producer FLSA STATUS: Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $45,000 annually LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn Street, Chicago, Illinois POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman is now accepting applications for the 2026/2027 Michael Maggio Directing Fellowship. The submission deadline is March 1, 2026. Please note, the Maggio Fellowship is a year long full-time artistic administrative position starting in August. This... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Associate

TITLE: Patron Services Associate Department: Front-of-House Operations Immediate Supervisors: Patron Services Managers, Associate Director of Patron Services Classification: Part-time, non-exempt SUMMARY Ford’s Theatre Society is currently seeking applications for the part-time position of Patron Services Associate. This role is integral to ensuring that the campus of Ford’s Theatre is accessible and welcoming for patrons. Ideal candidates will be detail-oriented, well-spoken, energetic,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Ticket Services Manager

TITLE: Assistant Ticket Services Manager IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Ticket Services Manager CLASSIFICATION: Full Time, Non Exempt BASIC FUNCTION: The Assistant Ticket Services Manager works as part of the Ticket Services team at Ford’s Theatre to provide a high level of customer service to all audiences and staff related to ticketing for visitation, programs, and productions. The Assistant Ticket Services Manager works directly with the public, patrons, and ticket services associates, particularl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Classic Stage Company seeks General Manager

Organization Classic Stage Company (CSC) is one of New York’s most celebrated Off Broadway theaters, known for reimagining classic stories with boldness, intimacy, and contemporary resonance. Located in the heart of the East Village, CSC has been a creative home for adventurous theater makers since 1967, producing work in the Lynn F. Angelson Theater—an immersive, 199 seat space that invites artists and audiences into close conversation. Under Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson, CSC conti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage & Production Management Positions

Totem Pole Playhouse – 2026 Stage & Production Management Positions General Information Totem Pole Playhouse, Pennsylvania’s premier professional summer theatre, is located within the breathtaking 1,200-acre Caledonia State Park between Gettysburg and Chambersburg, PA. We are currently seeking seasonal Production/Admin staff to join us for our 76th Season where we offer both Equity productions and guest presentations, including “Tucked Away Treasures”, as part of our summer series. The award-... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Audio/LX Positions

Totem Pole Playhouse – 2026 Audio/LX Positions General Information Totem Pole Playhouse, Pennsylvania’s premier professional summer theatre, is located within the breathtaking 1,200-acre Caledonia State Park between Gettysburg and Chambersburg, PA. We are currently seeking seasonal Audio and Lighting Staff to join us for our 76th Season where we offer both Equity productions and guest presentations, including “Tucked Away Treasures”, as part of our summer series. The award-winning Playhouse ha... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Positions

Totem Pole Playhouse – 2026 Wardrobe Positions General Information Totem Pole Playhouse, Pennsylvania’s premier professional summer theatre, is located within the breathtaking 1,200-acre Caledonia State Park between Gettysburg and Chambersburg, PA. We are currently seeking seasonal Costume shop and Wardrobe Staff to join us for our 76th Season where we offer both Equity productions and guest presentations, including “Tucked Away Treasures”, as part of our summer series. The award-winning Playh... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Venus in Fur

In search of lighting designer for a nonunion production of Venus in Fur. Show dates run from February 4th-February 9th. Tech will be Wednesday February 3rd. Flat rate position. Please send resumes to alexxvpierce@gmail.com... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: MUSIC DIRECTORs for Summer Season

Interviewing for MUSIC DIRECTORs. Stagedoor is an internationally recognized Theatre Camp, listed as “the coolest camp for kids” by TEEN PEOPLE, located in NY, will be holding ZOOM INTERVIEWS in February.. We provide an immersive summer stock style experience for the approximately 275 campers (ages 10 to 18) and 150 staff (recruited from all over the world) who call Stagedoor home. Over the summer season we produce 40 full scale shows in our 8 onsite theaters (Black Box to Proscenium to In the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Carpenter

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY Scenic Carpenter For 50 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboratio... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sales Associate

The Sales Associate is a sales-focused, frontline role within Arena Stage's Sales Office and is often one of the first points of connection between the organization and its audiences. This hourly position engages directly with patrons both on the phone and face-to-face and is ideal for someone who brings a welcoming, professional presence, enjoys solving problems in real time, and thrives in a fast-paced, goal-driven environment. The Sales Associate drives sales of single tickets, multi-ticke... (more)

Internships - Creative: Costume Shop Apprentice

Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Managing Director, ArtYard

Organization ArtYard is a contemporary arts center dedicated to serving as an incubator for creative expression and a catalyst for collaborations that illuminate the transformational power of art. Founded on the belief that artistic exploration thrives in an environment of curiosity and care, ArtYard is both a physical campus and an animating ethos, a multidisciplinary hub where artists are invited to stay, work, and share their practice within a supportive community. Located along the ... (more)